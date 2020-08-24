The Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday said that it would assess the future of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s Terminal 1 after construction of the third terminal is finished.
Terminal 1, which opened in 1979, was renovated and expanded in 2010, after which its annual passenger volume increased from 12 million to 15 million, it said.
The phased construction of Terminal 3 is scheduled to start early next year, after which it would be able to process 20 million passengers per year, the ministry said.
Once Terminal 3 is operational, an assessment would be made on whether to keep Terminal 1 — and renovate it again — or dismantle it, the ministry said.
Taoyuan International Airport Corp said the new terminal building would be completed in 2025, but work on its northern and southern concourses would be finished in 2024 and 2026 respectively.
Terminal 2, which opened on July 29, 2000, has been expanded over the past few years.
NEW PAPERS: The US-born player, whose latest team is the Beijing Ducks qualified for ROC citizenship because both of his parents were born and raised in Taiwan Former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪), a Taiwanese-American, has become a Republic of China (ROC) citizen and received an ROC passport, raising hopes among basketball fans that the 32-year-old might make the national basketball team. Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平), an independent, yesterday confirmed that he had accompanied Lin’s father and Lin’s agent when the father went to apply for Lin’s ROC passport. “He [Lin] is very willing to represent Taiwan in international games,” Chung said. Chung said that he, Lin’s father and Lin’s agent visited the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) in Taipei to express their gratitude to Minister of
OPEN FOR DISCUSSION: The NPP invited the former NBA star to familiarize himself with issues that Taiwanese are concerned about and to listen to their diverse voices The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday urged former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to learn more about the diversity of Taiwanese after he secured a Republic of China (ROC) passport, while some sports commentators said that playing for Taiwan might not be what motivated him to apply for the passport. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American rose to fame in 2012 after helping guide the New York Knicks out of a slump. He led them on a seven-game winning streak and to the playoffs that season, prompting the term “Linsanity” after several clutch plays. He has been playing for the Beijing Ducks since last year. The
‘HURT’: The contractor covered the totems’ lower bodies with skirts during restoration because they looked ‘vulgar,’ without informing their creator A Paiwan community in Pingtung County’s Mudan Township (牡丹) is angry and disappointed after a set of totems carved by a local artist were altered during restoration. The totems, carved by Hua Heng-ming (華恆明), had depicted Paiwan men and women with their lower bodies uncovered. Feeling that the totems in their original form were indecent, the contractor covered their lower halves with colorful skirts. After learning about the change, Hua said he felt “deeply hurt.” “The contractor made the change on his own, saying that the display of genitals was ‘vulgar,’” the Mudan Township Office said, adding that it would hold
STRONG SUPPORT: Amid US-China tensions, TSU acting chairwoman Chou Ni-an expects Trump to further side with Taiwan during a potential second presidential term The Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) yesterday called on Taiwanese and Taiwanese-Americans to support US President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, saying Trump has pursued policies to consolidate political and economic ties with Taiwan, and has proven to be a strong leader, standing up against China’s hegemonic ambitions and military provocations in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. “Our stance is based on the Taiwanese people’s pursuit of freedom and democracy, and that supporting Trump’s re-election is in the best interest of the nation,” TSU interim chairwoman Chou Ni-an (周倪安) told a news conference in Taipei. “From the many policies implemented by his administration that