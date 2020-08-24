No decision on Taoyuan’s Terminal 1 until 3 is done

Staff writer, with CNA





The Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday said that it would assess the future of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s Terminal 1 after construction of the third terminal is finished.

Terminal 1, which opened in 1979, was renovated and expanded in 2010, after which its annual passenger volume increased from 12 million to 15 million, it said.

The phased construction of Terminal 3 is scheduled to start early next year, after which it would be able to process 20 million passengers per year, the ministry said.

Once Terminal 3 is operational, an assessment would be made on whether to keep Terminal 1 — and renovate it again — or dismantle it, the ministry said.

Taoyuan International Airport Corp said the new terminal building would be completed in 2025, but work on its northern and southern concourses would be finished in 2024 and 2026 respectively.

Terminal 2, which opened on July 29, 2000, has been expanded over the past few years.