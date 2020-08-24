More rain in wake of Bavi

Staff writer, with CNA





While the sea warning for Tropical Storm Bavi was lifted on Saturday night, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) yesterday said that western Taiwan should brace for heavy rainfall as southeasterly winds are expected to develop from today to Saturday following the storm’s northward movement.

Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former CWB Weather Forecast Center director who is now an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said that the moisture-bearing southeasterly winds are expected to bring heavy rainfall from Wednesday to Friday.

The weather could turn unstable, with rain forecast for windward areas of southern and central Taiwan through today, while the other areas can expect sunny and hot weather, he said.

A sea of clouds floats among the mountains in Nantou County’s Puli Township on Saturday evening following rain brought by Tropical Storm Bavi. Photo courtesy of Chen Chi-yuan

Daytime temperatures yesterday reached 33?C to 34?C in western Taiwan and 32?C to 36?C in the east, he said.

From today through noon on Wednesday, daytime highs could hit 35?C to 37?C, Wu added.

Bavi, which formed off the east coast of Taiwan on Saturday, is expected to continue on a northeastward trajectory just to the west of Japan’s Ryukyu Islands over the coming days.

The track of the system would be heavily influenced by a front moving through northeastern China into southeastern Russia and would turn north toward the Korean Peninsula, Wu said.

It is expected to gain in intensity and become most powerful on Wednesday, he added.