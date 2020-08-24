One first-grader at 37 schools in new semester

ALL BY THEMSELVES: Some of the schools plan mixed-aged classes to maintain learning quality, but MOE says the problem is expected to increase

By Rachel Lin and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Thirty-seven elementary schools nationwide will each have just one first-grader when the new semester begins on Monday next week, with a total of 198,000 children enrolled for first grade, down from 212,200 last year, Ministry of Education (MOE) data showed yesterday.

Among the 37 schools are ones in the six special municipalities, including New Taipei City’s Fulong Elementary school, Tainan’s Yushan Elementary School and Kaohsiung’s Ximen Elementary School, which have all said that they plan to introduce mixed-age classrooms to facilitate peer learning and maintain learning quality for solitary first-graders, but many of the others are in rural areas.

Last year, 39 schools faced the same problem, up from 34 in 2018, and 17 in 2016, while there were a total of 174,000 first-graders in 2016, 182,000 in 2017, and 215,000 in 2018, the data showed.

The total of first-graders in 2016 was the lowest, as it was the year when children born in the Year of the Tiger entered elementary schools, which in Taiwan is at the age of six.

Taiwanese often try to time their children according to the years of the Chinese zodiac, and avoid giving birth in a tiger year, as some people believe children born those years have a more rugged and bumpy path in life.

The ministry said it expects a low of 161,000 first-graders in 2028, the next iteration when children born in the tiger’s year would be expected to start school.

The number in 2018 was the highest in several years, as many people chose to give birth to children in 2012, which was not only the 100th anniversary of the Republic of China, but also the Year of the Dragon, as many people believe that babies born in a dragon year will have prodigious quantities of luck and strength.

While there are to be about 1.17 million elementary school students next semester, compared with 1.16 million in 2018 and 1.14 million in 2017, the increase in the number of schools with just one first-grader suggests that rural schools are likely to face increasing problems attracting students, as more families and youngsters move from rural areas to cities, the ministry’s data showed.

Ministry data indicates that the number could reach a new peak of 1.23 million in 2023, but then start to decline again in 2024, and drop to 1.02 million in 2033 and 992,000 in 2035.

Plans to close four elementary schools or merge them with other schools this semester have sparked local protests, but the ministry said that it followed the guidelines regulating the non-operation and mergers of elementary and junior-high schools, although it added that it has urged local education bureaus to establish special task forces to evaluate the closings or mergers and hold public hearings on the issue.

Student numbers, the rate at which the school-age population is declining in the region, and how much a local community relies on its schools are all factors to be considered, the ministry said.

Although the law permits classes for just one student, “mixed-age classrooms” are better, as they enhance students’ classroom experiences, the ministry said.

Additional reporting by Lin Hsin-han, Wan Yu-chen and Hsu Li-chuan