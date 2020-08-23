Pingtung County Library reopening after two-year construction project

Staff writer, with CNA





A 30-year-old public library in Pingtung County is looking forward to its reopening after a two-year renovation and the construction of an extension, as it aims to nurture a culture of reading in a part of the nation dominated by agriculture.

The Pingtung County Library, in Pingtung’s camphor tree-shrouded Qianxi Park, is to reopen on Friday, Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Meng-an (潘孟安) told a news conference on Friday last week.

Dubbed Taiwan’s first “forest library,” the five-story refurbished building, which occupies nearly five hectares, enjoyed its splendid metamorphosis thanks to a NT$300 million (US$10.2 million) county government renovation project.

Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Meng-an on Friday flips through a book at the Pingtung County Library in Ciansi Park. Photo: CNA

Its new entryway, constructed from vast glass curtain walls interwoven with black steel bars, highlights the avant-garde nature of the effort, in which new spaces have been laid out to offer light food and serve as performance and exhibition venues, creating a multi-functional space.

Pan said earlier this year that he hopes to help the county with the second-largest population (815,000 people) shake off its “unfortunate reputation” as a “reading desert” by increasing the number of books borrowed from its public libraries.

To achieve this goal, the county needed a “proper” library, Pan said, so the old library was renovated through the Pingtung Cultural Affairs Department and a modern extension was added.

“People still have feelings for old buildings,” he said.

However, the renovation was not as easy as Pan’s administration initially thought it would be.

“Until the demolition work started, we didn’t notice that the building’s structure was so old and out-of-date, needing massive bracing everywhere,” Pingtung Cultural Affairs Department Director Wu Ming-jung (吳明榮) said.

The setback delayed the renovation’s completion by seven or eight months, but the new design emphasizes safety, Wu said.

The project doubled the area of the library’s ground floor to 10,510m2, while increasing the number of books accommodated from 130,000 to 400,000 and the number of seats for readers from 150 to 500, the agency said.

Bathed in sunlight and surround by a 50-year-old stand of camphor trees, the library places visitors in a forest atmosphere, while outdoor reading areas on the second and third floors offer readers a view of Dawushan (大武山) in the distance.

Pan said he hopes that the library would not only be a place for reading, but also a space where everyone “can enjoy the fun of reading in every corner.”