A 30-year-old public library in Pingtung County is looking forward to its reopening after a two-year renovation and the construction of an extension, as it aims to nurture a culture of reading in a part of the nation dominated by agriculture.
The Pingtung County Library, in Pingtung’s camphor tree-shrouded Qianxi Park, is to reopen on Friday, Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Meng-an (潘孟安) told a news conference on Friday last week.
Dubbed Taiwan’s first “forest library,” the five-story refurbished building, which occupies nearly five hectares, enjoyed its splendid metamorphosis thanks to a NT$300 million (US$10.2 million) county government renovation project.
Photo: CNA
Its new entryway, constructed from vast glass curtain walls interwoven with black steel bars, highlights the avant-garde nature of the effort, in which new spaces have been laid out to offer light food and serve as performance and exhibition venues, creating a multi-functional space.
Pan said earlier this year that he hopes to help the county with the second-largest population (815,000 people) shake off its “unfortunate reputation” as a “reading desert” by increasing the number of books borrowed from its public libraries.
To achieve this goal, the county needed a “proper” library, Pan said, so the old library was renovated through the Pingtung Cultural Affairs Department and a modern extension was added.
“People still have feelings for old buildings,” he said.
However, the renovation was not as easy as Pan’s administration initially thought it would be.
“Until the demolition work started, we didn’t notice that the building’s structure was so old and out-of-date, needing massive bracing everywhere,” Pingtung Cultural Affairs Department Director Wu Ming-jung (吳明榮) said.
The setback delayed the renovation’s completion by seven or eight months, but the new design emphasizes safety, Wu said.
The project doubled the area of the library’s ground floor to 10,510m2, while increasing the number of books accommodated from 130,000 to 400,000 and the number of seats for readers from 150 to 500, the agency said.
Bathed in sunlight and surround by a 50-year-old stand of camphor trees, the library places visitors in a forest atmosphere, while outdoor reading areas on the second and third floors offer readers a view of Dawushan (大武山) in the distance.
Pan said he hopes that the library would not only be a place for reading, but also a space where everyone “can enjoy the fun of reading in every corner.”
NEW PAPERS: The US-born player, whose latest team is the Beijing Ducks qualified for ROC citizenship because both of his parents were born and raised in Taiwan Former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪), a Taiwanese-American, has become a Republic of China (ROC) citizen and received an ROC passport, raising hopes among basketball fans that the 32-year-old might make the national basketball team. Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平), an independent, yesterday confirmed that he had accompanied Lin’s father and Lin’s agent when the father went to apply for Lin’s ROC passport. “He [Lin] is very willing to represent Taiwan in international games,” Chung said. Chung said that he, Lin’s father and Lin’s agent visited the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) in Taipei to express their gratitude to Minister of
OPEN FOR DISCUSSION: The NPP invited the former NBA star to familiarize himself with issues that Taiwanese are concerned about and to listen to their diverse voices The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday urged former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to learn more about the diversity of Taiwanese after he secured a Republic of China (ROC) passport, while some sports commentators said that playing for Taiwan might not be what motivated him to apply for the passport. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American rose to fame in 2012 after helping guide the New York Knicks out of a slump. He led them on a seven-game winning streak and to the playoffs that season, prompting the term “Linsanity” after several clutch plays. He has been playing for the Beijing Ducks since last year. The
‘HURT’: The contractor covered the totems’ lower bodies with skirts during restoration because they looked ‘vulgar,’ without informing their creator A Paiwan community in Pingtung County’s Mudan Township (牡丹) is angry and disappointed after a set of totems carved by a local artist were altered during restoration. The totems, carved by Hua Heng-ming (華恆明), had depicted Paiwan men and women with their lower bodies uncovered. Feeling that the totems in their original form were indecent, the contractor covered their lower halves with colorful skirts. After learning about the change, Hua said he felt “deeply hurt.” “The contractor made the change on his own, saying that the display of genitals was ‘vulgar,’” the Mudan Township Office said, adding that it would hold
It is time to say goodbye to the “Han wave,” Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said yesterday, following the party’s defeat in the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election on Saturday. The “Han wave” refers to former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) sudden rise in popularity during the 2018 nine-in-one elections. Lin, chief executive of the KMT’s Policy Committee, made the comment on Facebook early in the morning, just hours after former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) of the Democratic Progressive Party won the by-election to fill the vacancy left by Han, who was removed from office after a recall vote