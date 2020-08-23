Caregivers start group for Williams syndrome

By Lo Chi / Staff reporter





An association was yesterday established by caregivers of patients with Williams syndrome, in the hopes of helping people with the rare disorder live more independently and with greater social support.

There are 180 patients with the syndrome in Taiwan, the association said.

The syndrome, which affects nearly 300,000 people worldwide, is caused by genetic deficiencies in chromosome 7, said Niu Dau-ming (牛道明), a pediatrician at Taipei Veterans General Hospital and director of the hospital’s Rare Disease Research Center.

The condition is known to cause a friendly personality and distinctive facial features, but also cardiovascular problems such as a narrower main artery, narrower pulmonary veins and high blood pressure, he said.

Knowledge about the rare disease was limited in Taiwan for many years, said Chen Kuo-wei (陳國緯), who heads the association’s planning committee.

His daughter was born with the syndrome, but doctors could not diagnose her condition, Chen said, adding that parents during that period had to cope with the disorder “from scratch.”

Through the Taiwan Foundation for Rare Disorders, he met other parents with similar concerns and in 2005, they formed a group to exchange information, Chen added.

The new association would hopefully increase public awareness about Williams syndrome, which was recognized as a rare disorder in September 2005, Taiwan Foundation for Rare Disorders founder Chen Li-yin (陳莉茵) said.

Nearly 15,000 families in Taiwan have a member with a rare disorder, she said.

There are 257 rare diseases, but only about 20 have caregiver associations, she said, adding that only about 10 doctors in Taiwan specialize in rare disorders.

While children with the syndrome have life spans equal to healthy people, their caregivers should be prepared for them possibly passing away earlier than children without the disorder, Chen Kuo-wei said.

“The association can act as a larger family for patients, so they can support each other,” he added.