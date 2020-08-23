An association was yesterday established by caregivers of patients with Williams syndrome, in the hopes of helping people with the rare disorder live more independently and with greater social support.
There are 180 patients with the syndrome in Taiwan, the association said.
The syndrome, which affects nearly 300,000 people worldwide, is caused by genetic deficiencies in chromosome 7, said Niu Dau-ming (牛道明), a pediatrician at Taipei Veterans General Hospital and director of the hospital’s Rare Disease Research Center.
The condition is known to cause a friendly personality and distinctive facial features, but also cardiovascular problems such as a narrower main artery, narrower pulmonary veins and high blood pressure, he said.
Knowledge about the rare disease was limited in Taiwan for many years, said Chen Kuo-wei (陳國緯), who heads the association’s planning committee.
His daughter was born with the syndrome, but doctors could not diagnose her condition, Chen said, adding that parents during that period had to cope with the disorder “from scratch.”
Through the Taiwan Foundation for Rare Disorders, he met other parents with similar concerns and in 2005, they formed a group to exchange information, Chen added.
The new association would hopefully increase public awareness about Williams syndrome, which was recognized as a rare disorder in September 2005, Taiwan Foundation for Rare Disorders founder Chen Li-yin (陳莉茵) said.
Nearly 15,000 families in Taiwan have a member with a rare disorder, she said.
There are 257 rare diseases, but only about 20 have caregiver associations, she said, adding that only about 10 doctors in Taiwan specialize in rare disorders.
While children with the syndrome have life spans equal to healthy people, their caregivers should be prepared for them possibly passing away earlier than children without the disorder, Chen Kuo-wei said.
“The association can act as a larger family for patients, so they can support each other,” he added.
NEW PAPERS: The US-born player, whose latest team is the Beijing Ducks qualified for ROC citizenship because both of his parents were born and raised in Taiwan Former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪), a Taiwanese-American, has become a Republic of China (ROC) citizen and received an ROC passport, raising hopes among basketball fans that the 32-year-old might make the national basketball team. Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平), an independent, yesterday confirmed that he had accompanied Lin’s father and Lin’s agent when the father went to apply for Lin’s ROC passport. “He [Lin] is very willing to represent Taiwan in international games,” Chung said. Chung said that he, Lin’s father and Lin’s agent visited the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) in Taipei to express their gratitude to Minister of
OPEN FOR DISCUSSION: The NPP invited the former NBA star to familiarize himself with issues that Taiwanese are concerned about and to listen to their diverse voices The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday urged former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to learn more about the diversity of Taiwanese after he secured a Republic of China (ROC) passport, while some sports commentators said that playing for Taiwan might not be what motivated him to apply for the passport. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American rose to fame in 2012 after helping guide the New York Knicks out of a slump. He led them on a seven-game winning streak and to the playoffs that season, prompting the term “Linsanity” after several clutch plays. He has been playing for the Beijing Ducks since last year. The
‘HURT’: The contractor covered the totems’ lower bodies with skirts during restoration because they looked ‘vulgar,’ without informing their creator A Paiwan community in Pingtung County’s Mudan Township (牡丹) is angry and disappointed after a set of totems carved by a local artist were altered during restoration. The totems, carved by Hua Heng-ming (華恆明), had depicted Paiwan men and women with their lower bodies uncovered. Feeling that the totems in their original form were indecent, the contractor covered their lower halves with colorful skirts. After learning about the change, Hua said he felt “deeply hurt.” “The contractor made the change on his own, saying that the display of genitals was ‘vulgar,’” the Mudan Township Office said, adding that it would hold
It is time to say goodbye to the “Han wave,” Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said yesterday, following the party’s defeat in the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election on Saturday. The “Han wave” refers to former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) sudden rise in popularity during the 2018 nine-in-one elections. Lin, chief executive of the KMT’s Policy Committee, made the comment on Facebook early in the morning, just hours after former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) of the Democratic Progressive Party won the by-election to fill the vacancy left by Han, who was removed from office after a recall vote