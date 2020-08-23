Food poisonings get Chiayi eatery trio six-month jail terms

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Three people who operated a breakfast eatery in Chiayi County were on Friday found guilty in a mass food poisoning incident from 2018.

The Chiayi District Court found the three guilty of breaches of the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法) and posing risks to human health, as one man died and 52 people were hospitalized after eating at the soymilk breakfast eatery in Chiayi’s Minsyong Township (民雄) in April 2018.

The court gave each defendant a six-month prison term, which can be commuted to a fine of NT$30,000 per month, calculated at NT$1,000 per day for a 30-day month.

The victim who died was a male graduate student, surnamed Lin (林), at National Chung Cheng University.

“The sentences are too lenient,” Lin’s father said yesterday. “The ruling will not help to improve the enforcement of food safety laws... It seems like the judges only listened to the defense lawyers.”

The court ruling said that the food poisoning was caused by contaminated liquid egg used in making French toast.

An investigation showed that employees did not follow mandated food safety standards and kitchen hygiene practices, and that the liquid eggs were kept at room temperature for long periods, with leftover eggs used to prepare new orders.

Lin, who went to the eatery on April 21, 2018, ordered French toast and soymilk before heading to class, but later experienced vomiting, diarrhea and a fever.

He returned to his dorm room and on April 24, friends found him dead on the floor.

The defendants were not guilty of causing Lin’s death, as other victims recovered with medical treatment, the judges said in the ruling, adding that Lin died because he did not seek medical treatment.

Given this, the defendants were not guilty of professional negligence resulting in death, they said, adding that because they had reached financial settlements with most of the victims, they were sentenced to six months in prison.