The Anti-Black Box Curriculum Movement said publishers have already removed mentions of topics China deems sensitive

The Anti-Black Box Curriculum Movement (反黑箱課綱行動聯盟) yesterday issued a statement condemning the Hong Kong Education Bureau’s plans to remove political material from the territory’s curricula.

The Hong Kong government should redact its recently implemented national security legislation, and should not let the territory become a “colony of the Chinese communist regime,” the group said in a statement.

In 2015, former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) administration had similarly tried to change Taiwan’s high-school curriculum, reducing localized content and adding more traditional Chinese literature and material about Chinese history, it said, adding that, as a result, students nationwide protested the changes and occupied the Ministry of Education building.

Since 2012, the Hong Kong government has been planning to implement a “national education” system and have Mandarin used as the language of instruction for all Chinese-language courses in the territory, it said, adding that the intention is to integrate Hong Kong’s culture with that of the Chinese mainland.

Hong Kongers have protested every such planned curriculum reform, the group added.

Most recently, textbook publishers in Hong Kong were asked by Chinese authorities to self-censor, after which they removed mentions of a “separation of powers,” “civil disobedience” and “local consciousness,” it said.

Also removed were mentions of conflicts related to Article 23 of Hong Kong’s Basic Law — which formed the basis for the introduction of the national security legislation — as well as numerous photographs of public protests and demonstrations, it said.

At the same time, content related to the rule of law and government authority was added to the books, the group said.

“Education should allow students to understand all issues of contention so that they may effectively discuss those issues,” it said.

Due to a long history of democracy and openness, Hong Kong excelled culturally, economically and educationally, but the Chinese Communist Party is attempting to rob young Hong Kongers of that, and to erase all differences between Hong Kong and mainland China, it said.

“In this way the institutions of Hong Kong and China will be unified. Essentially they are pushing ahead with the political agenda of 2047 in 2020 — overlooking their promise of 50 years without change in Hong Kong,” the group said, referring to Beijing’s pledge that it would allow Hong Kong to maintain a high degree of autonomy for at least 50 years after its handover from the UK in 1997.