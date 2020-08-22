Parents warned of nine signs of cancer in kids

By Yang Yuan-ting / Staff reporter





The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) and the Childhood Cancer Foundation urged parents to know the nine major warning signs of cancer in children and to see a doctor as soon as possible if they observe the signs.

About 500 cancer cases are diagnosed in children younger than 18 every year in Taiwan, but with treatment, the five-year survival rate can be higher than 80 percent, HPA data showed.

Childhood Cancer Foundation chairman Lin Dong-tsamn (林東燦) and HPA Director-General Wang Ying-wei (王英偉) on Aug. 5 urged parents to look out for the nine major warning signs.

The signs include a fever of unknown origin, anemia or mucosal bleeding, unspecified enlarged lymph nodes, pain of unknown origin, nervous system disorders (including vomiting, diplopia and motor incoordination), symptoms of neuroblastoma (a large lump or swelling in the abdomen), symptoms of retinoblastoma (an unusual white reflection in the pupil), lumps or swelling, and growth and developmental abnormalities (including weight loss, stunted growth and loss of appetite).

The most common types of cancer in children younger than 14 are leukemia, brain tumor and lymphoma, while the most common types in adolescents aged 15 to 18 are bone cancer and thyroid cancer, HPA data showed.

Childhood cancers can be genetically inherited or caused by viral infection, but children usually have a higher tolerance for chemotherapy as well as a higher cell regeneration capacity than adults, Lin said.

As such, the survival rate for children with cancer is higher — a five-year survival rate of more than 80 percent and a 10-year survival rate of more than 70 percent, Lin said.

However, many children might feel estranged from their classmates when they return to school with a changed appearance after cancer treatment, such as hair loss, an amputated limb or an artificial eye, he said, adding that the foundation has promoted the idea on campuses that cancer is not contagious.

Over the past two years, the foundation collected paintings by children with cancer and held a Golden Ribbon Little Warriors’ Creative Painting Exhibition to showcase the courage that children exhibit in fighting the disease.

One of the painters, a 10-year-old nicknamed Chun-chun, drew herself as a super-girl holding a puppy. Chun-chun said she hopes to become a veterinarian when she grows up and to rescue all types of animals, “just like how the doctors and nurses took care of me when I was ill.”

When Chun-chun was only two-months-old, her mother noticed that one of her eyes had an unusual white reflection — like on a “cat’s eye” — and she was diagnosed with retinoblastoma in an examination.

At the age of four, after receiving six systemic chemotherapy sessions, cryotherapy, laser treatment and a local resection to remove small tumors, Chun-chun had no symptoms, but she lost almost all of the vision in one eye. Fortunately, most of the treatment was covered by National Health Insurance (NHI).

Many families of children with cancer struggle with the high cost of cancer treatments — a course of treatment for neuroblastoma can cost up to NT$8 million (US$271,076), with three or four courses typically needed, Lin said, adding that once he wondered if an extra zero had mistakenly been added to the treatment cost on a subsidy application form.

Not only are medical fees expensive, but some pharmaceutical firms have withdrawn their products from Taiwan because the NHI system reduces drug prices every year, foundation executive director Chen Bow-wen (陳博文) said, adding that hospitals are forced to import certain drugs, many of which are not covered by the NHI.

Relatively fewer children have cancer, so pharmaceutical firms often only conduct clinical trials on adults, while children can only receive off-label drugs and the prescribing physician must take responsibility for the drug, Lin said, urging the government to help solve the situation.