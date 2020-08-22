The Supreme Court yesterday upheld a ruling sentencing an Yilan man to life in prison for strangling his mother to death.
It was the final verdict on the case against Wu Wen-jung (吳文榮), who was also deprived of his civil rights.
Yesterday’s verdict was in sharp contrast to a High Court decision on Thursday, which overturned the conviction of Liang Tsung-ming (梁崇銘) of Taoyuan for matricide, with the judges saying Liang had taken narcotics at the time and was not in control of his actions.
The case caused a public uproar, with many condemning the judges for allowing the defense to use drugs as an excuse to save Liang from a guilty verdict.
In the Yilan matricide case, Wu, 43, was living at home as he has been unemployed for years and was dependent on his 68-year-old mother, who operated a shaved ice eatery.
In the morning of Aug. 5, 2018, Wu was eating after another late night of playing computer games, as his mother reprehended him for depending on his elderly parent and urged him to look for a job.
An angry Wu took a hammer and hit his mother in the head several times. He then held the hammer’s wooden handle against her neck until she stopped breathing, and returned to playing computer games in his room, an investigation said.
In the first ruling by the Yilan District Court in July last year, Wu was convicted of matricide and sentenced to life in prison.
Wu admitted to the crime and his psychiatric evaluation showed that he does not have a mental disorder and his judgement was not impaired at the time.
In a second ruling by the High Court in May, the judges upheld the lower court’s decision, while pointing out that he had a long-running dispute with his parents for years and it was therefore not premeditated murder.
Wu also admitted to the crime and showed remorse, the ruling said.
Meanwhile, the Taoyuan case has continued to stir up a storm, with New Power Party Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) asking that the Judicial Yuan explain to the public the High Court’s reasons for acquitting Liang.
“People want to know on what basis can the court grant a reduced punishment or exoneration for the crime of murder,” she said.
“People also want the court to explain why after announcing its ruling, it transferred custody of the defendant to the city’s health authorities, instead of placing the defendant in judicial detention under supervision by correctional officers,” Wang said.
“It seems that the court does not have a proper program in place, as public health authorities lack the legal power to take custody of the defendant. [The court] just handed over the responsibility without any proper assessment,” Wang said.
