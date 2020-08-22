KMT tenders party congress motions

By Shih Hsiao-kuang / Staff reporter





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) leadership yesterday agreed on a series of motions for its National Congress to be held on Sept. 6 at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei.

The KMT would recruit “able and virtuous individuals” to its Central Standing Committee, the highest decisionmaking body in the party, a motion states.

The proposal would also grant the KMT chairperson the authority to appoint five incumbent KMT mayors and commissioners to the committee.

No less than half of central committee members should be city or county councilors, or township mayors — in addition to previously stipulated quotas for overseas Republic of China citizens, women and members under 40 years old, another motion states.

Reform of the KMT’s organizational structure is expected to be the main topic of the congress, a source within the party said.

The evaluations of causes for the KMT’s defeat in the Jan. 11 presidential and legislative elections has narrowed the party’s focus on organizational matters, they added.

Other topics, such as cross-strait policies, youth participation and sustainable finances, would be the subject of a motion that is expected to be tendered later at a weekly Central Standing Committee meeting, the source said.

The KMT has not elected new vice chairpersons after KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) took office in March, which contravenes the party’s charter, they said.

In light of this situation, another motion seeks to amend the stipulation that the party “must” elect a number of vice chairpersons, replacing the word “must” with “may,” the source said.

The agenda for the congress would be finalized after one or two more committee meetings, but amendments to the charter, including rules for elections of party officials, would most likely be central to the congress, they said.