The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) leadership yesterday agreed on a series of motions for its National Congress to be held on Sept. 6 at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei.
The KMT would recruit “able and virtuous individuals” to its Central Standing Committee, the highest decisionmaking body in the party, a motion states.
The proposal would also grant the KMT chairperson the authority to appoint five incumbent KMT mayors and commissioners to the committee.
No less than half of central committee members should be city or county councilors, or township mayors — in addition to previously stipulated quotas for overseas Republic of China citizens, women and members under 40 years old, another motion states.
Reform of the KMT’s organizational structure is expected to be the main topic of the congress, a source within the party said.
The evaluations of causes for the KMT’s defeat in the Jan. 11 presidential and legislative elections has narrowed the party’s focus on organizational matters, they added.
Other topics, such as cross-strait policies, youth participation and sustainable finances, would be the subject of a motion that is expected to be tendered later at a weekly Central Standing Committee meeting, the source said.
The KMT has not elected new vice chairpersons after KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) took office in March, which contravenes the party’s charter, they said.
In light of this situation, another motion seeks to amend the stipulation that the party “must” elect a number of vice chairpersons, replacing the word “must” with “may,” the source said.
The agenda for the congress would be finalized after one or two more committee meetings, but amendments to the charter, including rules for elections of party officials, would most likely be central to the congress, they said.
NEW PAPERS: The US-born player, whose latest team is the Beijing Ducks qualified for ROC citizenship because both of his parents were born and raised in Taiwan Former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪), a Taiwanese-American, has become a Republic of China (ROC) citizen and received an ROC passport, raising hopes among basketball fans that the 32-year-old might make the national basketball team. Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平), an independent, yesterday confirmed that he had accompanied Lin’s father and Lin’s agent when the father went to apply for Lin’s ROC passport. “He [Lin] is very willing to represent Taiwan in international games,” Chung said. Chung said that he, Lin’s father and Lin’s agent visited the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) in Taipei to express their gratitude to Minister of
OPEN FOR DISCUSSION: The NPP invited the former NBA star to familiarize himself with issues that Taiwanese are concerned about and to listen to their diverse voices The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday urged former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to learn more about the diversity of Taiwanese after he secured a Republic of China (ROC) passport, while some sports commentators said that playing for Taiwan might not be what motivated him to apply for the passport. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American rose to fame in 2012 after helping guide the New York Knicks out of a slump. He led them on a seven-game winning streak and to the playoffs that season, prompting the term “Linsanity” after several clutch plays. He has been playing for the Beijing Ducks since last year. The
‘HURT’: The contractor covered the totems’ lower bodies with skirts during restoration because they looked ‘vulgar,’ without informing their creator A Paiwan community in Pingtung County’s Mudan Township (牡丹) is angry and disappointed after a set of totems carved by a local artist were altered during restoration. The totems, carved by Hua Heng-ming (華恆明), had depicted Paiwan men and women with their lower bodies uncovered. Feeling that the totems in their original form were indecent, the contractor covered their lower halves with colorful skirts. After learning about the change, Hua said he felt “deeply hurt.” “The contractor made the change on his own, saying that the display of genitals was ‘vulgar,’” the Mudan Township Office said, adding that it would hold
It is time to say goodbye to the “Han wave,” Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said yesterday, following the party’s defeat in the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election on Saturday. The “Han wave” refers to former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) sudden rise in popularity during the 2018 nine-in-one elections. Lin, chief executive of the KMT’s Policy Committee, made the comment on Facebook early in the morning, just hours after former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) of the Democratic Progressive Party won the by-election to fill the vacancy left by Han, who was removed from office after a recall vote