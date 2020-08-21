Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) on Tuesday said that Taichung would be a suitable place for the Legislative Yuan, as it is central and the move could help nurture a new political center.
“Moving the Legislative Yuan to Taichung would alleviate pressure on the capital and allow a more balanced national development,” Chen wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.
Chen, who was elected from a Taichung electorate, said that northern Taiwan has been the nation’s political hub for a long time and lawmakers from other parts of Taiwan commute for up to six hours, or even longer for legislators from outlying islands.
A new legislature, wherever it is, could encompass the functions of the Parliamentary Library, include legislators’ offices and house policy research institutes, he said.
Relocating it would help incentivize the development of national property, boost the nation’s leadership capabilities when natural disasters strike and help unite the nation, he said.
The Chenggong Ling (成功嶺) military training camp in Wurih District (烏日) or the site of the former Taiwan Provincial Government building in Wufong District (霧峰) would be excellent choices for a relocation, Chen said.
Legislative Yuan Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) on Saturday last week raised the issue at a meeting of the Global Changhua Residents’ Association.
The Legislative Yuan in Taipei is built on a site that previously housed a dormitory of Taipei Second Girl’s Senior High School during the Japanese colonial period, You said.
It was built on 5,884 ping (19,451m2) of land and is smaller than the Yilan County Council building, he said.
The building is leased from the Taipei City Government and many of its buildings are of historical significance, which hampers efforts to expand or repurpose the site, he said.
Senior legislators in 1992 said that a new building for the Legislative Yuan was not needed, as the institution would eventually move back to Nanjing, China, he said.
A second attempt to relocate the Legislative Yuan was stymied due to the 921 Earthquake in 1999, he said, adding that another attempted in 2011 also failed.
NEW PAPERS: The US-born player, whose latest team is the Beijing Ducks qualified for ROC citizenship because both of his parents were born and raised in Taiwan Former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪), a Taiwanese-American, has become a Republic of China (ROC) citizen and received an ROC passport, raising hopes among basketball fans that the 32-year-old might make the national basketball team. Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平), an independent, yesterday confirmed that he had accompanied Lin’s father and Lin’s agent when the father went to apply for Lin’s ROC passport. “He [Lin] is very willing to represent Taiwan in international games,” Chung said. Chung said that he, Lin’s father and Lin’s agent visited the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) in Taipei to express their gratitude to Minister of
It is time to say goodbye to the “Han wave,” Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said yesterday, following the party’s defeat in the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election on Saturday. The “Han wave” refers to former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) sudden rise in popularity during the 2018 nine-in-one elections. Lin, chief executive of the KMT’s Policy Committee, made the comment on Facebook early in the morning, just hours after former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) of the Democratic Progressive Party won the by-election to fill the vacancy left by Han, who was removed from office after a recall vote
‘HURT’: The contractor covered the totems’ lower bodies with skirts during restoration because they looked ‘vulgar,’ without informing their creator A Paiwan community in Pingtung County’s Mudan Township (牡丹) is angry and disappointed after a set of totems carved by a local artist were altered during restoration. The totems, carved by Hua Heng-ming (華恆明), had depicted Paiwan men and women with their lower bodies uncovered. Feeling that the totems in their original form were indecent, the contractor covered their lower halves with colorful skirts. After learning about the change, Hua said he felt “deeply hurt.” “The contractor made the change on his own, saying that the display of genitals was ‘vulgar,’” the Mudan Township Office said, adding that it would hold
The US Department of State on Friday said it “strongly objects” to China’s attempts to “coerce” Taiwan, a day after the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced that it had conducted military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. A State Department spokesperson said in a statement that the US had consistently conveyed to China that it “strongly objects to its attempts to coerce Taiwan.” “We urge Beijing to honor its commitments to pursue a peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issue, return to dialogue with the democratically elected representatives of the people on Taiwan, and cease military provocations, as well as efforts to isolate