Statebuilding Party touts Taichung for legislature

By Chen Chien-chih and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) on Tuesday said that Taichung would be a suitable place for the Legislative Yuan, as it is central and the move could help nurture a new political center.

“Moving the Legislative Yuan to Taichung would alleviate pressure on the capital and allow a more balanced national development,” Chen wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Chen, who was elected from a Taichung electorate, said that northern Taiwan has been the nation’s political hub for a long time and lawmakers from other parts of Taiwan commute for up to six hours, or even longer for legislators from outlying islands.

A new legislature, wherever it is, could encompass the functions of the Parliamentary Library, include legislators’ offices and house policy research institutes, he said.

Relocating it would help incentivize the development of national property, boost the nation’s leadership capabilities when natural disasters strike and help unite the nation, he said.

The Chenggong Ling (成功嶺) military training camp in Wurih District (烏日) or the site of the former Taiwan Provincial Government building in Wufong District (霧峰) would be excellent choices for a relocation, Chen said.

Legislative Yuan Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) on Saturday last week raised the issue at a meeting of the Global Changhua Residents’ Association.

The Legislative Yuan in Taipei is built on a site that previously housed a dormitory of Taipei Second Girl’s Senior High School during the Japanese colonial period, You said.

It was built on 5,884 ping (19,451m2) of land and is smaller than the Yilan County Council building, he said.

The building is leased from the Taipei City Government and many of its buildings are of historical significance, which hampers efforts to expand or repurpose the site, he said.

Senior legislators in 1992 said that a new building for the Legislative Yuan was not needed, as the institution would eventually move back to Nanjing, China, he said.

A second attempt to relocate the Legislative Yuan was stymied due to the 921 Earthquake in 1999, he said, adding that another attempted in 2011 also failed.