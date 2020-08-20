The Ministry of Science and Technology is to open the doors of 57 science facilities to the public on Sept. 19, while Academia Sinica is to hold its annual open house event in October.
The ministry’s “Kiss Science” event, which is in its second year, is aimed to bring science closer to students and encourage academics to explain their research to the public, Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday.
Participating facilities include the Taiwan Tech Arena start-up
development center and the National Laboratory Animal Center, both in Taipei, the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute in Hsinchu, facilities at the National Taiwan University of Sport in Taichung, the AI Robot Base at the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan and the Eastern Taiwan Earthquake Research Center in Hualien County.
Three research ships, inaugurated late last year and early this year — the New Ocean Researcher 1, the New Ocean Researcher 2 and the New Ocean Researcher 3 — are also to open their doors to visitors for the first time at the ports of Keelung and Kaohsiung.
This year’s event includes 240 activities and is larger than its first edition, which had 200 activities across 54 venues, Department of International Cooperation and Science Education section chief Rene Tseng (曾黛如) said.
This event is to highlights advances in precision medicine, semiconductor development, digital transformation, cybersecurity, AI and 5G technology, Tseng said.
The number of visitors is expected to grow from 6,000 last year to 8,000 this year, she added.
As audiences were unable to visit all of the venues across the nation on last year’s open house day, the ministry is also to invite institutions to display their research at a to be determined joint exhibition, Wu said.
Separately yesterday, Academia Sinica said it is to open its doors for the 23rd consecutive year on Oct. 31, when many institutes on its campus in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) would welcome visitors.
The event would focus on its COVID-19 research, the institution said.
Last year’s open house featured an exhibition on black holes and attracted 200,000 visitors, showcasing Academica Sinica’s contribution to an international team that took the first-ever photograph in history of a black hole.
It is time to say goodbye to the “Han wave,” Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said yesterday, following the party’s defeat in the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election on Saturday. The “Han wave” refers to former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) sudden rise in popularity during the 2018 nine-in-one elections. Lin, chief executive of the KMT’s Policy Committee, made the comment on Facebook early in the morning, just hours after former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) of the Democratic Progressive Party won the by-election to fill the vacancy left by Han, who was removed from office after a recall vote
‘HURT’: The contractor covered the totems’ lower bodies with skirts during restoration because they looked ‘vulgar,’ without informing their creator A Paiwan community in Pingtung County’s Mudan Township (牡丹) is angry and disappointed after a set of totems carved by a local artist were altered during restoration. The totems, carved by Hua Heng-ming (華恆明), had depicted Paiwan men and women with their lower bodies uncovered. Feeling that the totems in their original form were indecent, the contractor covered their lower halves with colorful skirts. After learning about the change, Hua said he felt “deeply hurt.” “The contractor made the change on his own, saying that the display of genitals was ‘vulgar,’” the Mudan Township Office said, adding that it would hold
The US Department of State on Friday said it “strongly objects” to China’s attempts to “coerce” Taiwan, a day after the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced that it had conducted military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. A State Department spokesperson said in a statement that the US had consistently conveyed to China that it “strongly objects to its attempts to coerce Taiwan.” “We urge Beijing to honor its commitments to pursue a peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issue, return to dialogue with the democratically elected representatives of the people on Taiwan, and cease military provocations, as well as efforts to isolate
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION BID: To protect natural and Aboriginal areas, the county is to impose new rules for individual travelers and guided tours A registration system to limit visitors to the Hayou River (哈尤溪), a popular destination in the mountains of Pingtung County, is to be imposed to reduce the environmental impact of tourism, the Pingtung County Government said Hayouxi Hot Spring (哈尤溪溫泉) with its colorful cliff formations has attracted ever more visitors in the past few years despite its remote location. The county government in a press release on Friday said it has designed Wutai Township (霧台) a “Natural Environment and Cultural Scenic Area,” including the river as well as the Aboriginal Labuwan (大武部落), Adiri (阿禮部落) and Kabalelradhane (神山部落) communities, covering 14.35km2, featuring hiking