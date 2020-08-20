Science centers open doors to the public in September

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Science and Technology is to open the doors of 57 science facilities to the public on Sept. 19, while Academia Sinica is to hold its annual open house event in October.

The ministry’s “Kiss Science” event, which is in its second year, is aimed to bring science closer to students and encourage academics to explain their research to the public, Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday.

Participating facilities include the Taiwan Tech Arena start-up

development center and the National Laboratory Animal Center, both in Taipei, the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute in Hsinchu, facilities at the National Taiwan University of Sport in Taichung, the AI Robot Base at the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan and the Eastern Taiwan Earthquake Research Center in Hualien County.

Three research ships, inaugurated late last year and early this year — the New Ocean Researcher 1, the New Ocean Researcher 2 and the New Ocean Researcher 3 — are also to open their doors to visitors for the first time at the ports of Keelung and Kaohsiung.

This year’s event includes 240 activities and is larger than its first edition, which had 200 activities across 54 venues, Department of International Cooperation and Science Education section chief Rene Tseng (曾黛如) said.

This event is to highlights advances in precision medicine, semiconductor development, digital transformation, cybersecurity, AI and 5G technology, Tseng said.

The number of visitors is expected to grow from 6,000 last year to 8,000 this year, she added.

As audiences were unable to visit all of the venues across the nation on last year’s open house day, the ministry is also to invite institutions to display their research at a to be determined joint exhibition, Wu said.

Separately yesterday, Academia Sinica said it is to open its doors for the 23rd consecutive year on Oct. 31, when many institutes on its campus in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) would welcome visitors.

The event would focus on its COVID-19 research, the institution said.

Last year’s open house featured an exhibition on black holes and attracted 200,000 visitors, showcasing Academica Sinica’s contribution to an international team that took the first-ever photograph in history of a black hole.