Taipei to celebrate Lovers’ Day with concert, fireworks

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





A highly anticipated fireworks show held annually in Taipei’s Dadaocheng (大稻埕) area in celebration of Lovers’ Day is to take place on Saturday night, with singer Eve Ai (艾怡良) as the closing act, the event’s organizer said yesterday.

Lovers’ Day, also known as the Qixi Festival, which falls on the seventh day of the seventh month of the lunar calendar, this year falls on Tuesday next week.

The 2020 Taipei Valentine’s Day event is to begin at 5pm at Yanping Riverside Park in Datong District (大同) with a DJ performance, said Taipei Department of Information and Tourism Commissioner Liu Yi-ting (劉奕霆).

Taipei Department of Information and Tourism Commissioner Liu Yi-ting, right, and singer Eve Ai hold up T-shirts designed for the city’s Lovers’ Day celebrations at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

It would be followed by performances by singer Vic Yang (楊程鈞), electronic music duo Astro Bunny (原子邦妮), singer Elvis Tian (田亞霍), the band Sweet John (甜約翰) and singer Wan Fang (萬芳).

An 8-minute fireworks display is to begin at 8:20pm.

As this is the year 2020, the theme of the fireworks display would be ai ni, ai ni (“Love you, love you,” 愛你愛你), which sounds like “2020” in Mandarin, Liu said.

After the fireworks, the band Men Envy Children (小男孩樂團) is to take the stage, followed by singer Fang Wu (吳汶芳) and Ai, before the event ends at 10pm, Liuu added.

Ai, a Golden Melody Award-winning singer and composer, said at a news conference in Taipei that her 20-minute set would include love songs she has never performed on stage before.

While the COVID-19 pandemic forced the department to cancel its plans to hold a fried chicken and beer festival with Taipei’s sister city Daegu in South Korea, to coincide with the Lovers’ Day celebrations, Liu said he hopes the two cities will have the opportunity to collaborate next year.

People can visit the Web site 2020.valentinesday.taipei to learn about traffic restrictions in the area and side events.