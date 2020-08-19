A highly anticipated fireworks show held annually in Taipei’s Dadaocheng (大稻埕) area in celebration of Lovers’ Day is to take place on Saturday night, with singer Eve Ai (艾怡良) as the closing act, the event’s organizer said yesterday.
Lovers’ Day, also known as the Qixi Festival, which falls on the seventh day of the seventh month of the lunar calendar, this year falls on Tuesday next week.
The 2020 Taipei Valentine’s Day event is to begin at 5pm at Yanping Riverside Park in Datong District (大同) with a DJ performance, said Taipei Department of Information and Tourism Commissioner Liu Yi-ting (劉奕霆).
Photo: CNA
It would be followed by performances by singer Vic Yang (楊程鈞), electronic music duo Astro Bunny (原子邦妮), singer Elvis Tian (田亞霍), the band Sweet John (甜約翰) and singer Wan Fang (萬芳).
An 8-minute fireworks display is to begin at 8:20pm.
As this is the year 2020, the theme of the fireworks display would be ai ni, ai ni (“Love you, love you,” 愛你愛你), which sounds like “2020” in Mandarin, Liu said.
After the fireworks, the band Men Envy Children (小男孩樂團) is to take the stage, followed by singer Fang Wu (吳汶芳) and Ai, before the event ends at 10pm, Liuu added.
Ai, a Golden Melody Award-winning singer and composer, said at a news conference in Taipei that her 20-minute set would include love songs she has never performed on stage before.
While the COVID-19 pandemic forced the department to cancel its plans to hold a fried chicken and beer festival with Taipei’s sister city Daegu in South Korea, to coincide with the Lovers’ Day celebrations, Liu said he hopes the two cities will have the opportunity to collaborate next year.
People can visit the Web site 2020.valentinesday.taipei to learn about traffic restrictions in the area and side events.
It is time to say goodbye to the “Han wave,” Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said yesterday, following the party’s defeat in the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election on Saturday. The “Han wave” refers to former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) sudden rise in popularity during the 2018 nine-in-one elections. Lin, chief executive of the KMT’s Policy Committee, made the comment on Facebook early in the morning, just hours after former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) of the Democratic Progressive Party won the by-election to fill the vacancy left by Han, who was removed from office after a recall vote
POLICY PROPOSAL: Shorter quarantines with stricter test requirements would help keep the number of undetected asymptomatic cases low, preventing flare-ups of COVID-19 National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) yesterday said a classification for foreign countries based on COVID-19 infection risk should be introduced, and the mandatory 14-day quarantine shortened to five days with two mandatory tests for travelers from high-risk countries. New imported cases and foreign nationals testing positive after returning home from Taiwan has sparked public debate on whether the government should expand COVID-19 testing to all inbound travelers to better detect asymptomatic cases locally, he said. Taiwan has so far done a good job detecting most COVID-19 cases at its border, due to strict border
The US Department of State on Friday said it “strongly objects” to China’s attempts to “coerce” Taiwan, a day after the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced that it had conducted military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. A State Department spokesperson said in a statement that the US had consistently conveyed to China that it “strongly objects to its attempts to coerce Taiwan.” “We urge Beijing to honor its commitments to pursue a peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issue, return to dialogue with the democratically elected representatives of the people on Taiwan, and cease military provocations, as well as efforts to isolate
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION BID: To protect natural and Aboriginal areas, the county is to impose new rules for individual travelers and guided tours A registration system to limit visitors to the Hayou River (哈尤溪), a popular destination in the mountains of Pingtung County, is to be imposed to reduce the environmental impact of tourism, the Pingtung County Government said Hayouxi Hot Spring (哈尤溪溫泉) with its colorful cliff formations has attracted ever more visitors in the past few years despite its remote location. The county government in a press release on Friday said it has designed Wutai Township (霧台) a “Natural Environment and Cultural Scenic Area,” including the river as well as the Aboriginal Labuwan (大武部落), Adiri (阿禮部落) and Kabalelradhane (神山部落) communities, covering 14.35km2, featuring hiking