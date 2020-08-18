PRC spies will not be allowed to settle: MAC

By Ben Blanchard / Reuters, TAIPEI





The government is to step up scrutiny of Chinese citizens who are residents of Hong Kong and seek to move here to ensure they do not engage in spying or other illegal acts, the Mainland Affairs Council said yesterday.

Taiwan has offered to welcome Hong Kong residents who wish to leave the turmoil-hit territory, especially after Beijing imposed a National Security Law on the former British colony on June 30, including opening an office last month to help those who wish to move to Taiwan.

However, officials have expressed concern that some who come might be spies.

The new measures are aimed at “strengthening the management” of people from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau who have residence in either of the two territories and seek to settle in Taiwan, the council said.

The moves aim to prevent such people from “carrying out infiltration, united front, disturbance or spying activities,” it said.

United front refers to the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Work Department, which is in charge of co-opting overseas Chinese and non-communists.

The new order targets residents of Hong Kong and Macau who are originally from China, or who are current or former CCP members, Chinese government or Chinese military officials, the council added.

Applications from such residents would be subject to cross-department review to help protect national security, it said.