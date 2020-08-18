Taipei Music Center hopes to boost Taiwan’s exposure

ADVANCE NOTICE: The center has reached out to music centers in France to conduct exchanges once the COVID-19 pandemic eases, Kay Huang said

Staff writer, with CNA





The soon-to-be inaugurated Taipei Music Center hopes to give Taiwan’s pop music industry greater exposure to the world through artist-in-residence and technical exchange programs, center chairperson Kay Huang (黃韻玲) said on Thursday.

The center is pursuing partnerships with other international music centers and is planning to invite artists to Taiwan and organize overseas exchanges through which its staff can be trained at locations around the world, Huang said.

The center has already reached out to music centers in France on possible programs, with exchanges to begin once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, said Huang, who received the best composer award at the 2013 Golden Melody Awards, which honor top achievers in the nation’s popular music industry.

“We are eager to learn from our counterparts overseas so that we can enrich ourselves and strengthen our pop music industry,” Huang said.

The center is also looking into establishing partnerships with various music industries around the world, she added.

The 8.96-hectare popular music center on Civic Boulevard in Nangang District (南港), which has separate concert and exhibition halls, music classrooms, rehearsal rooms, offices and recording studios, is to hold a concert with star-studded performances to celebrate the opening of its concert hall on Sept. 5.

The concert, to be held at the center’s shell-shaped hall, which can seat 6,000 people, is to star Taiwanese singer-songwriters Waa Wei (魏如萱) and Lala Hsu (徐佳瑩), as well as Oaeen, the new name of legendary Taiwanese band Sodagreen, the center said in a statement.

A free outdoor concert is also to be held in the afternoon of Sept. 5.

This year’s Golden Melody Awards are also to be held at the center on Oct. 3.

In addition to classrooms and studios, the music complex is home to four live music houses that can each accommodate between 200 and 1,600 people, the center has said.