The soon-to-be inaugurated Taipei Music Center hopes to give Taiwan’s pop music industry greater exposure to the world through artist-in-residence and technical exchange programs, center chairperson Kay Huang (黃韻玲) said on Thursday.
The center is pursuing partnerships with other international music centers and is planning to invite artists to Taiwan and organize overseas exchanges through which its staff can be trained at locations around the world, Huang said.
The center has already reached out to music centers in France on possible programs, with exchanges to begin once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, said Huang, who received the best composer award at the 2013 Golden Melody Awards, which honor top achievers in the nation’s popular music industry.
“We are eager to learn from our counterparts overseas so that we can enrich ourselves and strengthen our pop music industry,” Huang said.
The center is also looking into establishing partnerships with various music industries around the world, she added.
The 8.96-hectare popular music center on Civic Boulevard in Nangang District (南港), which has separate concert and exhibition halls, music classrooms, rehearsal rooms, offices and recording studios, is to hold a concert with star-studded performances to celebrate the opening of its concert hall on Sept. 5.
The concert, to be held at the center’s shell-shaped hall, which can seat 6,000 people, is to star Taiwanese singer-songwriters Waa Wei (魏如萱) and Lala Hsu (徐佳瑩), as well as Oaeen, the new name of legendary Taiwanese band Sodagreen, the center said in a statement.
A free outdoor concert is also to be held in the afternoon of Sept. 5.
This year’s Golden Melody Awards are also to be held at the center on Oct. 3.
In addition to classrooms and studios, the music complex is home to four live music houses that can each accommodate between 200 and 1,600 people, the center has said.
It is time to say goodbye to the “Han wave,” Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said yesterday, following the party’s defeat in the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election on Saturday. The “Han wave” refers to former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) sudden rise in popularity during the 2018 nine-in-one elections. Lin, chief executive of the KMT’s Policy Committee, made the comment on Facebook early in the morning, just hours after former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) of the Democratic Progressive Party won the by-election to fill the vacancy left by Han, who was removed from office after a recall vote
POLICY PROPOSAL: Shorter quarantines with stricter test requirements would help keep the number of undetected asymptomatic cases low, preventing flare-ups of COVID-19 National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) yesterday said a classification for foreign countries based on COVID-19 infection risk should be introduced, and the mandatory 14-day quarantine shortened to five days with two mandatory tests for travelers from high-risk countries. New imported cases and foreign nationals testing positive after returning home from Taiwan has sparked public debate on whether the government should expand COVID-19 testing to all inbound travelers to better detect asymptomatic cases locally, he said. Taiwan has so far done a good job detecting most COVID-19 cases at its border, due to strict border
‘A RICH STORY’: People need to visit Taichung to experience real gourmet food, the transportation minister said, as 21 restaurants there made it to the Bib Gourmand list Seventy-five restaurants and street vendors in Taipei and Taichung made the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand list this year, including 47 that were listed last year, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday. Insepctors from the Michelin Guide started rating restaurants and street vendor food in the nation’s capital in 2018. For the third edition this year, inspectors would evaluate the gourmet scenes in Taipei and, for the first time, Taichung. Before revealing the list of Michelin-starred restaurants, the guide first discloses its Bib Gourmand list, which contains restaurateurs and food vendors that serve high-quality three-course meals at a total cost of NT$1,000
The US Department of State on Friday said it “strongly objects” to China’s attempts to “coerce” Taiwan, a day after the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced that it had conducted military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. A State Department spokesperson said in a statement that the US had consistently conveyed to China that it “strongly objects to its attempts to coerce Taiwan.” “We urge Beijing to honor its commitments to pursue a peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issue, return to dialogue with the democratically elected representatives of the people on Taiwan, and cease military provocations, as well as efforts to isolate