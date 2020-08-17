The government plans to use consistent standards to review applications to establish TV news channels, the National Communication Commission (NCC) said.
At present, standards applied to those seeking to establish new TV news channels differ from standards for variety show channels that change operations to become news channels, commission Vice Chairman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said on Wednesday, adding that offshore TV operators also want to have their news channels broadcast in Taiwan.
Because applications are filed under different categories, the commission is stipulating criteria that would be used to review all the applications, he said.
“We discussed this matter with media experts in a meeting on May 13, but those attending were divided on how the government should manage and oversee TV news channels. Commissioners also believe the policy would not be well-rounded if experts were just consulted once. Therefore, we have already asked to have a second expert consultation, and hope that the experts could reach consensus on the standards to be used to review all new TV news channels,” he said.
Commission Chairman Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥) reminded reporters at the Legislative Yuan earlier this year that it has been a while since a new TV news channel was established in Taiwan.
“We used to focus on cable system news channels, but nowadays, you have Chunghwa Telecom’s multimedia-on-demand [MOD] system, over-the-top [OTT] TV and other new platforms. So we need to reconsider our policy concerning the management of TV news channels from the perspective of the entire industry,” Chen said.
The commission has a mixed record when it comes to approving applications for new news channels.
While it had approved applications from the Liberty Times Group (owner of the Taipei Times) and United News Group, it had rejected Gala Television Corp’s proposal on the grounds that the proposed programming would not be different from those of the network’s existing channels.
The commission on March 4 approved Taiwan Optical Platform’s (TOP) application to turn its Central Taiwan Life Channel into Central Taiwan News Channel, but reversed its decision a week later, after some commissioners said that they needed more deliberation on the proposal.
The TOP management in May submitted the additional information requested by the NCC.
Mirror Media Co, publisher of the Chinese-language weekly magazine of the same name, has applied to establish a news channel, while the East Broadcasting Co is converting its ETTV Asia channel into a news channel, the commission said.
