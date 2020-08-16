Hong Kongers receiving residency in thousands

Staff Writer, with CNA





A total of 3,161 Hong Kongers became residents in Taiwan during the first six months of this year, up 116 year-on-year, immigration statistics showed.

During the January-to-June period, 613, 679, 665, 426, 381 and 397 Hong Kongers each month respectively received Taiwan residence permits, data compiled by the National Immigration Agency showed.

Many of them had applied either through direct investment in the nation, as a qualified professional or as a relative of a Taiwanese citizen, said an agency official who asked to remain anonymous.

Police enter a shopping mall after protesters gathered to mark one year since a group of white-clad men attacked pro-democracy protesters who were returning home from protests at the nearby Yuen Long train station in Hong Kong on July 21. Photo: AFP

The upward trend is mainly caused by the political uncertainty and social unrest in Hong Kong, the official added.

According to the data, 5,858 people from Hong Kong obtained residence permits last year, up from 4,148 in 2018.

The spike came at a time of great concern over deteriorating democracy in the territory, as many Hong Kongers have taken to the streets in mass protests against China’s tightening grip over Hong Kong.

The Regulations Governing Residency or Permanent Residency for People of the Hong Kong Area and the Macau Area (港澳居民進入台灣地區及居留定居許可辦法) names 16 categories for residency applications.

These include categories for direct relatives or spouses of Taiwanese nationals, skilled workers with Hong Kong or Macau government-issued certificates in specialized fields, people of extraordinary accomplishments in specific fields, and businesspeople investing NT$6 million (US$203,100) or more in Taiwan.