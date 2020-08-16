Sightseeing flight draws thumbs-up in the sky

Staff Writer, with CNA





Creating a contrail drawing in the sky over Taiwan, an EVA Airways sightseeing flight yesterday impressed passengers unable to fly abroad due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Airbus A330 with Hello Kitty livery departed from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in the morning.

It flew in an easterly direction toward Japan’s Ryukyu Islands before turning south, following the nation’s east coast, the airline said.

Passengers accompanied by EVA Airways flight attendants yesterday hold gift bags at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. Photo courtesy of EVA Airways

Over the Hengchun Peninsula (恆春半島), the pilot drew the outline of a thumbs-up icon in the sky to show gratitude to healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic and returned the flight to Taoyuan in a little less than three hours, the airline said.

A passenger surnamed Chiu (邱) said he took the flight to celebrate the upcoming Qixi Festival (七夕情人節), or Lovers’ Day with his girlfriend, who is a Hello Kitty fan.

The flight was one of many similar itineraries offered by Taiwanese airlines that have seen a sharp drop in passenger volume due to the COVID-19 pandemic.