Heat afflicts older people: doctor

By Liu Pin-chuan and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Older people should focus more on protecting their health, a Nantou doctor said, referring to a case of a man who suffered heat stroke at home because the air conditioner was switched off.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Nantou Hospital has treated an ever-greater number of older patients with heat stroke or heat exhaustion in the past few months, said Wang Yao-lin (王耀麟), a physician at the hospital.

As symptoms are not always apparent, heat-related conditions often go unnoticed, he said, adding that older people often ignore symptoms.

Older people should limit activity on hot days and drink enough water, he said.

The hospital last month treated a 91-year-old man surnamed Hung (洪) who switched off his air conditioner to save money, but later had to seek treatment for heat stroke after feeling dizzy and weak, Wang said.

Also, a 93-year-old woman surnamed Yang (楊) had to seek treatment for heat exhaustion after being taken outside in her wheelchair by her caretaker, he said.

Common symptoms for heat-related conditions are loss of appetite, dehydration, headache, nausea and diarrhea, he said, adding that heat stroke and heat exhaustion can lead to kidney failure.

Older people often drink too little water and cannot easily adjust to high temperatures, which makes them more susceptible to heat-related conditions, Wang said, adding that they often do not perceive high temperatures asbeing dangerous to them.