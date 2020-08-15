Faculty members at some universities are taking concrete steps to help students financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic complete their studies.
Chihlee University of Technology chair professor Chen Chao-ming (陳超明) yesterday said that he is starting a campaign to ask the public to donate money saved from canceled travel plans during the pandemic to students at their alma mater who are having difficulty paying their tuition.
Chen said that since 2013, he has teamed up with a group in Orange County, California, to offer NT$20,000 (US$677) in tuition subsidies to four students in Taiwan from disadvantaged families who are not eligible for Ministry of Education subsidies.
The project has so far helped students at National Chengchi University, Shih Chien University and National Pingtung University (NPTU), but Chen said that more students have applied for the subsidy this year, possibly because their parents have been furloughed due to COVID-19.
NPTU president Mike Guu (古源光) said that his school raised more than NT$2 million from alumni and faculty members in one year for student subsidies.
The university’s administration can take action if students enrolling for next semester request help with their tuition, Guu said.
National Chengchi University Department of English chairwoman Chao Ching-chi (招靜琪) said that some students came to her for help with their tuition at the outset of the pandemic, possibly because their parents had become unemployed.
She said that she hired some of the students as teaching or research assistants in the hope that they could then afford to pay their tuition.
Yesterday, the Ministry of Education said that it notified institutions of higher education in February, March and June that it would subsidize emergency measures taken during the pandemic, as well as reimburse them for subsidies given to students.
As of Thursday, NT$21.1 million in subsidies had been issued, benefiting 8.61 million students, the ministry said, adding that discounts on tuition are offered each year to students from disadvantaged families.
In 2018, the discounts totaled NT$2.28 billion for universities and NT$3.88 billion for vocational colleges, benefiting 84,000 and 149,000 students respectively, the ministry said.
SPEEDING ELETRIC VEHICLES: Available without license requirements, the low-cost vehicles, especially if illicitly modified, can often reach a dangerous speed The government should crack down on illegal electric bicycles and scooters, the non-profit Consumers’ Foundation said on Friday, citing research on the potentially dangerous speed of the vehicles. Electric bicycles and lightweight electric scooters have gained popularity as they do not require registration and riders do not need licenses, the foundation said, adding that as many as 40 percent of them can reach speeds exceeding the legal limit of 25kph for non-licensed two-wheelers. Some consumers also purchased legal electric vehicles and modified them to reach higher speeds, it said. “If the government does not step up efforts to confiscate these
‘RELIABLE PARTNER’: US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar praised the ‘Taiwan model,’ saying that the nation brought its spirit to its COVID-19 response The first memorandum of understanding (MOU) on health cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the US Department of Health and Human Services was yesterday signed at the Centers for Disease Control in Taipei. The memorandum was signed between the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US, by AIT Director Brent Christensen and Taiwan Council for US Affairs Chairperson Jen-ni Yang (楊珍妮). US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) witnessed the signing of the memorandum, designed to enhance the nations’
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday tweeted a welcome to Somaliland’s first representative to Taiwan, Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, who arrived on Friday. Mohamoud had “braved Chinese pressure” to take up his new post, Wu wrote. “The fact ‘sovereignty & friendship aren’t for sale’ deserves international recognition,” referring to a Somaliland media report earlier this month that Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi had rejected an offer by the Chinese government in exchange for ending its rapprochement with Taiwan. Wu also thanked the US National Security Council (NSC) for praising Taiwan-Somaliland ties. A council tweet on July 10 praised Taiwan
The Taipei City Government yesterday said that construction on the long-suspended Taipei Dome can resume immediately, after it approved a request by the project’s main contractor, Farglory Group. In a statement, the Taipei Construction Management Office said that after it on July 16 issued a new building permit, Farglory submitted revised design plans and an application to resume construction, which the office approved on Friday. Construction had been suspended on the dome, near the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Xinyi District (信義), for more than five years due to disagreements between the city and the company over the safety of some of