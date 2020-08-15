Police yesterday conducted a campaign on Hehuanshan (合歡山) in Nantou County to raise awareness about driving safety, warning tourists about the dangers of fatigue driving in a bid to reduce the high number of traffic accidents in the area.
While the mountain enjoys international fame for its beautiful views, it has been the location of many self-inflicted traffic accidents over the past few years, the county’s Traffic Police Brigade said.
From 2017 to July 31, 815 self-inflicted accidents with at least one injury were reported on Provincial Highway 14 and Provincial Highway 14A — the roads linking the mountain with the surrounding area — including 22 deaths and 961 injuries, brigade statistics showed.
About 70 percent of the deaths and injuries involved motorcycle riders, most aged 45 or younger, the statistics showed.
Many people drive on mountain roads late at night to reach the top before sunrise, but they often have not slept, making fatigue driving the most common cause of self-inflicted accidents reported on the mountain, the brigade said.
To enhance safety awareness, a cross-departmental task force promoted fatigue driving prevention in a parking lot at the Kunyang scenic area, which is located more than 3,000m above sea level, it said.
Citing prior Hehuanshan traffic accidents, task force members showed tourists how sleep-deprived driving is as dangerous as drunk driving, and urged them to be extra cautious when planning a mountain road trip, the brigade said.
“A spontaneous trip up a mountain peak or a late night drive is not a bad thing, but it is crucial to have adequate rest before setting out,” the brigade said, adding that slowing down on curves and unfamiliar sections of road are also important.
