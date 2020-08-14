The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is renowned as the world’s wealthiest political party, which negates its candidate’s complaints about campaign finances in the Kaoshiung mayoral by-election, former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said yesterday.
Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), the KMT’s candidate, on Wednesday said that the election was unfair, as she is part of a poorly funded campaign, while Chen, the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) candidate, is well-financed.
In a speech, Lee said: “I feel like an impoverished person in this campaign, with a big gap to the wealthy camp.”
Photo: Lee Hui-chou, Taipei Times
“It is well-known that the KMT used to be the wealthiest political party in the world. In the past, people often said that if the KMT does not buy votes, it cannot win elections,” Chen said.
“When we look at the KMT’s and the Lee family’s assets, it is clear who are the wealthy ones and who is poor,” Chen said. “We would prefer to have a cordial campaign instead of accusations.”
Separately, Kaohsiung City Councilor Chiu Chun-hsien (邱俊憲), a spokesman for Chen’s campaign office, told a news conference yesterday that the KMT was not blameless after it criticized previous DPP administrations in Kaohsiung over corruption probes they have faced.
“It is well-known that the KMT is the most corrupt party. It has a long list of members convicted of corruption or bribery,” Chiu said.
KMT members should not use erroneous information about former Kaohsiung mayor Chen Chu (陳菊), which has misled the public over censures the Control Yuan has issued to officials in her city administrations.
“If the KMT really wants to fight corruption, it should immediately ask its candidate for Kaohsiung, along with her family members who have corruption convictions, to resign from their jobs as agency and company heads in Kaohsiung,” Chiu said.
“It was absurd of the KMT to hold a news conference on fighting corruption, because KMT Secretary-General Lee Chien-lung (李乾龍) was investigated over vote-buying by campaign staff and local wardens” in a previous election, he said.
“The KMT should first ask Lee Chien-lung to resign,” he said.
“KMT members who criticize others only highlight their guilt,” he said.
“However, voters saw that Chen Chi-mai’s service at the legislature is for the people,” Chiu said.
The KMT is trying to frame the DPP’s candidate and his campaign team, but it cannot erase its record of pork-barrel politics and corruption, and its ties to criminal elements,” Chiu said.
Meanwhile, Jane Lee’s campaign announced that former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) would headline her election-eve rally today.
Chen Chi-mai’s camp plans to have President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President William Lai (賴清德) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) attend a rally in Kaohsiung tonight.
SPEEDING ELETRIC VEHICLES: Available without license requirements, the low-cost vehicles, especially if illicitly modified, can often reach a dangerous speed The government should crack down on illegal electric bicycles and scooters, the non-profit Consumers’ Foundation said on Friday, citing research on the potentially dangerous speed of the vehicles. Electric bicycles and lightweight electric scooters have gained popularity as they do not require registration and riders do not need licenses, the foundation said, adding that as many as 40 percent of them can reach speeds exceeding the legal limit of 25kph for non-licensed two-wheelers. Some consumers also purchased legal electric vehicles and modified them to reach higher speeds, it said. “If the government does not step up efforts to confiscate these
‘RELIABLE PARTNER’: US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar praised the ‘Taiwan model,’ saying that the nation brought its spirit to its COVID-19 response The first memorandum of understanding (MOU) on health cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the US Department of Health and Human Services was yesterday signed at the Centers for Disease Control in Taipei. The memorandum was signed between the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US, by AIT Director Brent Christensen and Taiwan Council for US Affairs Chairperson Jen-ni Yang (楊珍妮). US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) witnessed the signing of the memorandum, designed to enhance the nations’
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday tweeted a welcome to Somaliland’s first representative to Taiwan, Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, who arrived on Friday. Mohamoud had “braved Chinese pressure” to take up his new post, Wu wrote. “The fact ‘sovereignty & friendship aren’t for sale’ deserves international recognition,” referring to a Somaliland media report earlier this month that Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi had rejected an offer by the Chinese government in exchange for ending its rapprochement with Taiwan. Wu also thanked the US National Security Council (NSC) for praising Taiwan-Somaliland ties. A council tweet on July 10 praised Taiwan
The US on Thursday removed a warning against all international travel, and placed Taiwan on a list of 13 destinations where the risk of COVID-19 transmission is “very low.” The list was compiled almost five months after the US Department of State issued a “global level 4 health advisory,” urging US citizens to avoid all international travel. On Thursday, the department announced that it was lifting the advisory, saying that “with health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others, the Department is returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice.” The US