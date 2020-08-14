NCC to hold public hearing on bill for OTT regulations

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The National Communications Commission (NCC) is to hold a public hearing on Sept. 3 on a draft Internet audiovisual service management act, which would specifically regulate over-the-top (OTT) TV operators.

While the EU and Singapore use existing broadcasting regulations for OTT platforms, the NCC’s proposal, which was released on July 22, would regulate platform operators instead, the commission said.

Many have indicated interest in the bill, as it would make Taiwan the first nation with such regulations, NCC Chairman Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥) told a news conference last week.

The commission is soliciting public opinions on the bill for 60 days.

The bill has 20 articles and if approved by legislators, would require OTT operators to register with the commission, it said.

The bill would mostly affect large OTT operators, while smaller ones would face fewer hurdles, it said.

How the commission would define “large operators” and regulate foreign OTT operators are expected to dominate the public hearing.

Meanwhile, the commission said that it would hold a public hearing and an administrative hearing on Da Da Digital Convergence Co’s planned acquisition of a stake in Taiwan Broadband Communications.

Taiwan Broadband owns five cable TV systems in Taoyuan, Hsinchu County, Miaoli and Taichung, the commission said.

In 2013, it created the Asian Pay Television Trust, the sole owner of the multiple system operator.

The trust — which is managed by Dynami Vision, a holding company — is listed on the Singapore Exchange, the commission said.

Asia Pacific Telecom Co chairman Lu Fang-ming (呂芳銘), who has a 65 percent stake in Dynami Vision, has proposed selling his shares to Da Da Digital chairman Dai Yung-hui (戴永輝), the commission said.

NCC data showed that Taiwan Broadband had about 725,000 cable subscribers as of the first quarter.

Dai, who also owns Dafeng TV, would obtain nearly 956,000 cable subscribers if the deal is approved, making Taiwan Broadband the nation’s third-largest multiple system operator, the commission said.

The Da Da Digital hearings would allow the public and major stakeholders to comment on the case and enable the commission to make a decision balancing public and consumer interests, it said.