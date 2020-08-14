The National Communications Commission (NCC) is to hold a public hearing on Sept. 3 on a draft Internet audiovisual service management act, which would specifically regulate over-the-top (OTT) TV operators.
While the EU and Singapore use existing broadcasting regulations for OTT platforms, the NCC’s proposal, which was released on July 22, would regulate platform operators instead, the commission said.
Many have indicated interest in the bill, as it would make Taiwan the first nation with such regulations, NCC Chairman Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥) told a news conference last week.
The commission is soliciting public opinions on the bill for 60 days.
The bill has 20 articles and if approved by legislators, would require OTT operators to register with the commission, it said.
The bill would mostly affect large OTT operators, while smaller ones would face fewer hurdles, it said.
How the commission would define “large operators” and regulate foreign OTT operators are expected to dominate the public hearing.
Meanwhile, the commission said that it would hold a public hearing and an administrative hearing on Da Da Digital Convergence Co’s planned acquisition of a stake in Taiwan Broadband Communications.
Taiwan Broadband owns five cable TV systems in Taoyuan, Hsinchu County, Miaoli and Taichung, the commission said.
In 2013, it created the Asian Pay Television Trust, the sole owner of the multiple system operator.
The trust — which is managed by Dynami Vision, a holding company — is listed on the Singapore Exchange, the commission said.
Asia Pacific Telecom Co chairman Lu Fang-ming (呂芳銘), who has a 65 percent stake in Dynami Vision, has proposed selling his shares to Da Da Digital chairman Dai Yung-hui (戴永輝), the commission said.
NCC data showed that Taiwan Broadband had about 725,000 cable subscribers as of the first quarter.
Dai, who also owns Dafeng TV, would obtain nearly 956,000 cable subscribers if the deal is approved, making Taiwan Broadband the nation’s third-largest multiple system operator, the commission said.
The Da Da Digital hearings would allow the public and major stakeholders to comment on the case and enable the commission to make a decision balancing public and consumer interests, it said.
SPEEDING ELETRIC VEHICLES: Available without license requirements, the low-cost vehicles, especially if illicitly modified, can often reach a dangerous speed The government should crack down on illegal electric bicycles and scooters, the non-profit Consumers’ Foundation said on Friday, citing research on the potentially dangerous speed of the vehicles. Electric bicycles and lightweight electric scooters have gained popularity as they do not require registration and riders do not need licenses, the foundation said, adding that as many as 40 percent of them can reach speeds exceeding the legal limit of 25kph for non-licensed two-wheelers. Some consumers also purchased legal electric vehicles and modified them to reach higher speeds, it said. “If the government does not step up efforts to confiscate these
‘RELIABLE PARTNER’: US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar praised the ‘Taiwan model,’ saying that the nation brought its spirit to its COVID-19 response The first memorandum of understanding (MOU) on health cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the US Department of Health and Human Services was yesterday signed at the Centers for Disease Control in Taipei. The memorandum was signed between the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US, by AIT Director Brent Christensen and Taiwan Council for US Affairs Chairperson Jen-ni Yang (楊珍妮). US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) witnessed the signing of the memorandum, designed to enhance the nations’
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday tweeted a welcome to Somaliland’s first representative to Taiwan, Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, who arrived on Friday. Mohamoud had “braved Chinese pressure” to take up his new post, Wu wrote. “The fact ‘sovereignty & friendship aren’t for sale’ deserves international recognition,” referring to a Somaliland media report earlier this month that Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi had rejected an offer by the Chinese government in exchange for ending its rapprochement with Taiwan. Wu also thanked the US National Security Council (NSC) for praising Taiwan-Somaliland ties. A council tweet on July 10 praised Taiwan
The US on Thursday removed a warning against all international travel, and placed Taiwan on a list of 13 destinations where the risk of COVID-19 transmission is “very low.” The list was compiled almost five months after the US Department of State issued a “global level 4 health advisory,” urging US citizens to avoid all international travel. On Thursday, the department announced that it was lifting the advisory, saying that “with health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others, the Department is returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice.” The US