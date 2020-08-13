Kaohsiung art center changes shows due to COVID-19

NEW PERKS: With high-level replacement performers, bargain tickets and relaxed refund policies for those who cannot attend, the center is to see an eventful season

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) yesterday announced changes to its program in the second half of the year, as COVID-19 restrictions prevented some performers from traveling to the nation.

Foreign artists traveling to perform in Taiwan are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine and take other measures after entering the nation, the center said.

As a result, some performers and artists would be unable to travel to the nation as planned, it said.

Italian organist Eugenio Maria Fagiani, seated, performs with other musicians in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts

For the performances of Italian composer Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot on Aug. 28 and Aug. 30, South Korean tenor Yonghoon Lee would perform in the role of Calaf, it said.

Italian organist Eugenio Maria Fagiani would replace France’s Thierry Escaich as the organ soloist in a concert on Oct. 9 with the Kaohsiung Symphony Orchestra conducted by Weiwuying artistic director Chien Wen-pin (簡文彬), it said.

Fagiani, known as the “the wizard of improvisation,” would also perform pieces by Bach and others at a recital on Oct. 11, it said.

South Korean trio Korean Gipsy Sangjaru would be unable to perform Camino de Sangjaru at the Recital Hall as scheduled on Oct. 17, it said.

Instead, Kaohsiung local and multi-award winning classical guitarist Lin Chia-wei (林家瑋), who began learning classical guitar at the age of four, would perform that night, opening with a piece by Spanish composer Fernando Sor, it said.

The center has also announced the cancelation of three programs.

They include “Albert Xu x NSO x Weiwuying,” a lecture and concert scheduled for Sept. 27, a piano recital by Anatol Ugorski on Oct. 3, which would have been his debut in Taiwan, and a piano masterclass by Ugorski on Oct. 4, the center said.

Ticket holders for rescheduled programs would be admitted by presenting their original tickets, it said.

Alternatively, a full refund for tickets for canceled or rescheduled shows would be granted, it said, adding that requests must be made at least one day before the performance for rescheduled shows, and before Oct. 30 for canceled ones.

In related news, Weiwuying on Friday last week announced that it is to sell rush tickets to performances in the latter half of the year.

From one hour before the show to 15 minutes after starting time, people would be able to purchase tickets at a 50 percent discount at designated ticket windows, it said, adding that tickets would be limited to one per person.

The performance of Turandot on Aug. 28 would be the first show to which rush tickets are being offered, it said.

Further information about event changes and cancelations, and rush tickets can be found on the center’s Web site www.npac-weiwuying.org.