The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday wished Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero a quick recovery after she tested positive for COVID-19 a day earlier.
“Earlier this evening, I received a positive test result for COVID-19. I have been in home quarantine since this weekend and will be isolated pending my recovery. I remain in good health despite exhibiting moderate symptoms of the virus,” Guerrero wrote on Twitter on Monday.
As of 5pm yesterday, the Pacific island with a population of nearly 168,000 had reported 434 cases and five deaths, data provided by the US territory showed.
“We wish @louleonguerrero a quick return to full health. The governor & people of #Guam will overcome this challenge with signature courage, determination & resilience,” the ministry wrote on Twitter yesterday.
In a statement released by the Office of the Governor on Monday, Guerrero said she and her husband last week had received a negative test result after she had come into contact with a close relative who had tested positive for COVID-19, but she still wore a mask, limited travel to essential functions and practiced social distancing as advised.
After exhibiting some symptoms on Saturday last week, she was tested again and received a positive result on Monday evening, Guerrero said.
“Lieutenant Governor Tenorio and the Acting Chief of Staff both tested negative for COVID-19,” she said. “Together, we are monitoring the budget talks, and I will continue to lead the fiscal and COVID response teams from home.”
“I implore everyone to use my experience as a reminder of just how serious and contagious this virus is. Help our island protect our loved ones. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Practice social distancing,” she said.
The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam was closed in 2017 due to budgetary and personnel allocation issues.
The ministry is preparing to reopen the office later this month or next month, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said yesterday, adding that it would provide more information after the office is established.
SPEEDING ELETRIC VEHICLES: Available without license requirements, the low-cost vehicles, especially if illicitly modified, can often reach a dangerous speed The government should crack down on illegal electric bicycles and scooters, the non-profit Consumers’ Foundation said on Friday, citing research on the potentially dangerous speed of the vehicles. Electric bicycles and lightweight electric scooters have gained popularity as they do not require registration and riders do not need licenses, the foundation said, adding that as many as 40 percent of them can reach speeds exceeding the legal limit of 25kph for non-licensed two-wheelers. Some consumers also purchased legal electric vehicles and modified them to reach higher speeds, it said. “If the government does not step up efforts to confiscate these
NEW CASE REPORTED: A man who returned from South Africa on a flight with the nation’s 460th and 461st cases has now tested positive for the disease The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that there is no need to test all arrivals to the nation for COVID-19, a policy the Executive Yuan supports. The center reported one new imported case, bringing the nation’s tally of confirmed cases to 477. The new case is a Taiwanese man in his 60s who on July 25 returned from South Africa, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC’s spokesman. The man had returned to Taiwan on the same flight as cases Nos. 460 and 461, reported on July 27, Chuang said. On July 24,
More than half of Taiwan’s middle-aged population, those aged between 40 and 64, have at least one of the “three highs” — high blood pressure, high blood lipids or high blood sugar — and an unhealthy waist size, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said, adding that more than 30 percent also have metabolic syndrome. The HPA, the Taiwan Millennium Health Foundation and local health departments are cooperating to encourage people to regularly measure their waist circumference and keep it at a healthy size — no more than 90cm for adult men and no more than 80cm for adult women. Taichung Veterans General
‘RELIABLE PARTNER’: US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar praised the ‘Taiwan model,’ saying that the nation brought its spirit to its COVID-19 response The first memorandum of understanding (MOU) on health cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the US Department of Health and Human Services was yesterday signed at the Centers for Disease Control in Taipei. The memorandum was signed between the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US, by AIT Director Brent Christensen and Taiwan Council for US Affairs Chairperson Jen-ni Yang (楊珍妮). US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) witnessed the signing of the memorandum, designed to enhance the nations’