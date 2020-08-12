Foreign ministry sends well-wishes to Guam governor

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday wished Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero a quick recovery after she tested positive for COVID-19 a day earlier.

“Earlier this evening, I received a positive test result for COVID-19. I have been in home quarantine since this weekend and will be isolated pending my recovery. I remain in good health despite exhibiting moderate symptoms of the virus,” Guerrero wrote on Twitter on Monday.

As of 5pm yesterday, the Pacific island with a population of nearly 168,000 had reported 434 cases and five deaths, data provided by the US territory showed.

“We wish @louleonguerrero a quick return to full health. The governor & people of #Guam will overcome this challenge with signature courage, determination & resilience,” the ministry wrote on Twitter yesterday.

In a statement released by the Office of the Governor on Monday, Guerrero said she and her husband last week had received a negative test result after she had come into contact with a close relative who had tested positive for COVID-19, but she still wore a mask, limited travel to essential functions and practiced social distancing as advised.

After exhibiting some symptoms on Saturday last week, she was tested again and received a positive result on Monday evening, Guerrero said.

“Lieutenant Governor Tenorio and the Acting Chief of Staff both tested negative for COVID-19,” she said. “Together, we are monitoring the budget talks, and I will continue to lead the fiscal and COVID response teams from home.”

“I implore everyone to use my experience as a reminder of just how serious and contagious this virus is. Help our island protect our loved ones. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Practice social distancing,” she said.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam was closed in 2017 due to budgetary and personnel allocation issues.

The ministry is preparing to reopen the office later this month or next month, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said yesterday, adding that it would provide more information after the office is established.