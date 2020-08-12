Customs officials yesterday said they on Monday seized 7,350 Chinese-made masks falsely labeled as “Made in Taiwan.”
Taipei Customs said it seizes falsely labeled masks imported from China on an almost daily basis, but Monday’s seizure — which comprised 13 separate shipments — was its largest single-day seizure of the masks to date.
The office said it has stepped up checks for counterfeit masks imported through regular mail and courier services since Aug. 1, adding that Monday’s seized shipments all came by courier.
The shipments were also sent with false labeling, it said.
All of the shipments were being sent to individual recipients, rather than companies, but appeared to be ordered for the purpose of resale, the office said.
People have been found to import masks at low cost and sell them at roadside stalls or at night markets, it added.
The Chinese-made masks were labeled as made in Taiwan to mislead consumers, as Taiwanese-made masks are of a higher quality, it said.
Government regulations prohibit the import of foreign-made goods that have been mislabeled to misrepresent the country of manufacture, either through text or representative markings, it said.
Products suspected of contravening the regulations are turned over to the Bureau of Foreign Trade, it added.
If confirmed to have contravened the regulations, importers of the goods who resell them with false labels can be fined up to NT$3 million (US$101,588), it said.
Those who want to import medical-grade masks for use in medical facilities or resale must obtain authorization from the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the office said.
Failure to obtain authorization could result in fines under Food and Drug Administration regulations, it said.
SPEEDING ELETRIC VEHICLES: Available without license requirements, the low-cost vehicles, especially if illicitly modified, can often reach a dangerous speed The government should crack down on illegal electric bicycles and scooters, the non-profit Consumers’ Foundation said on Friday, citing research on the potentially dangerous speed of the vehicles. Electric bicycles and lightweight electric scooters have gained popularity as they do not require registration and riders do not need licenses, the foundation said, adding that as many as 40 percent of them can reach speeds exceeding the legal limit of 25kph for non-licensed two-wheelers. Some consumers also purchased legal electric vehicles and modified them to reach higher speeds, it said. “If the government does not step up efforts to confiscate these
NEW CASE REPORTED: A man who returned from South Africa on a flight with the nation’s 460th and 461st cases has now tested positive for the disease The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that there is no need to test all arrivals to the nation for COVID-19, a policy the Executive Yuan supports. The center reported one new imported case, bringing the nation’s tally of confirmed cases to 477. The new case is a Taiwanese man in his 60s who on July 25 returned from South Africa, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC’s spokesman. The man had returned to Taiwan on the same flight as cases Nos. 460 and 461, reported on July 27, Chuang said. On July 24,
More than half of Taiwan’s middle-aged population, those aged between 40 and 64, have at least one of the “three highs” — high blood pressure, high blood lipids or high blood sugar — and an unhealthy waist size, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said, adding that more than 30 percent also have metabolic syndrome. The HPA, the Taiwan Millennium Health Foundation and local health departments are cooperating to encourage people to regularly measure their waist circumference and keep it at a healthy size — no more than 90cm for adult men and no more than 80cm for adult women. Taichung Veterans General
‘RELIABLE PARTNER’: US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar praised the ‘Taiwan model,’ saying that the nation brought its spirit to its COVID-19 response The first memorandum of understanding (MOU) on health cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the US Department of Health and Human Services was yesterday signed at the Centers for Disease Control in Taipei. The memorandum was signed between the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US, by AIT Director Brent Christensen and Taiwan Council for US Affairs Chairperson Jen-ni Yang (楊珍妮). US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) witnessed the signing of the memorandum, designed to enhance the nations’