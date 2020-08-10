Tropical Storm Jangmi is not likely to make landfall in the nation, but people in central and southern Taiwan should beware of heavy rainfall brought by the southwest monsoon, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday.
The storm formed at 2am yesterday, developing from a tropical depression system off the northeast coast of the Philippines, bureau data showed.
Jangmi’s center was 460km east of Taipei as of 2pm, moving northeast at 45kph. Maximum wind speed near its center reached 65kph and its radius was 80km, the data showed.
The storm would be 300km northwest of Japan’s Nagasaki by 2pm today, the bureau said, adding that passengers and sea vessels should monitor weather updates.
Jangmi was accelerating as it traveled north and would arrive at South Korea today, bureau forecaster Lee Meng-hsuan (李孟軒) said, adding that it would not directly affect Taiwan.
The weather in Taiwan would worsen today as the storm would carry with it humidity from a low-pressure system in the south as it moves north, Lee said, adding it would affect the nation until tomorrow.
Chances of rain would be high nationwide today and tomorrow, Lee said, adding that people in the central, southern and eastern regions should beware of damage caused by heavy rainfall.
Temperatures in the south would reach 31°C to 32°C, he said.
High temperatures in the rest of the nation would vary between 31°C and 34°C, Lee said.
