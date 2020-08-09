The National Audit Office yesterday predicted an unexpected increase in the price of gravel and ready-mixed concrete this month due to a shortage of 400,000 to 450,000 tonnes.
From 2010 to last year, demand in Taiwan for gravel was 73.94 million tonnes per year, of which 12.17 million tonnes, or 16.44 percent, were imported, primarily from China, the agency said, citing Bureau of Mines statistics.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, gravel imports from January to March declined 12.22 million tonnes from the same period over the past three years, it said.
The agency estimates that, in addition to a gravel shortage from mines in northern Taiwan, the nation is to have a monthly shortage of 400,000 to 450,000 tonnes.
The government’s Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program has driven up annual demand for gravel by 4 million tonnes until late 2024, increasing the risk of an extended shortage, the agency said.
The shortage has unexpectedly pushed up the price of gravel: between NT$2,070 and NT$2,560 per cubic meter in the first quarter of this year, compared with between NT$1,980 and NT$2,280 per cubic meter in the third quarter of last year, it said.
Price increases vary by area, with increases of 4.55 percent to 12.28 percent, it added.
The rise in gravel and ready-mixed concrete prices could stall public construction and lead to temporary layoffs in the construction sector, the agency said.
Over the past decade, Taiwan has produced 61.86 million tonnes of gravel — 46.81 million tonnes, or 63.23 percent, from river dredging; 12.13 million tonnes, or 16.4 percent, from leftover construction material; 2.51 million tonnes, or 3.4 percent, from mining; and 390,000 tonnes, or 0.53 percent, from gravel excavation, the agency said.
Referring to river dredging as the nation’s main source of gravel, the agency said that the government should diversify gravel production, as long as the move would not cause an ecological unbalance or make river dikes and bridges unsafe.
