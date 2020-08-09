Acclaimed movie theater in Taipei’s Ximending closes

Staff Writer, with CNA





Vieshow Cinemas’ Taipei Sun, a digital IMAX movie theater in downtown Taipei’s Ximending (西門町) area, is to close next month after the expiration of its lease.

The cinema on Friday made the surprise announcement on Facebook that it is to cease operation on Sept. 7, after serving Taipei’s movie enthusiasts for 13 years.

Since its opening on Aug. 3, 2007, the Taipei Sun, has been an important venue for young people and left many of its guests with joyful memories, the theater said.

To express its gratitude to regular theater patrons, the Taipei Sun said it is launching a buy-one-get-one-free ticket campaign and offering special gifts.

The cinema has four auditoriums, including one equipped with a digital IMAX screen and 836 seats, with 6 seats reserved for disabled patrons.

The area surrounding the movie theater, which is housed in a more than 50-year-old building near Exit 6 of the MRT Ximen Station, is highly frequented by young locals and foreign travelers.

Sources said that the cinema’s landlord plans to have a shopping mall built at the location.

Asked whether Vieshow Cinemas plans to open a new cinema in Ximending, Lee Kuang-chueh (李光爵), spokesman for the cinema chain, said that the company does not rule out the possibility of future cooperation with the same landlord.

The Taipei Sun’s predecessor, the Sunrise Theater, opened in September 1966.

Local media said Vie Show spent about NT$60 million (US$2.04 million at the current exchange rate) renovating the building before opening the Taipei Sun.

Last year, the Taipei Sun generated more than NT$100 million in sales and attracted about 400,000 customers, making it one of the top-grossing cinemas in Taiwan.