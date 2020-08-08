The Control Yuan should probe whether the government is in breach of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child by blocking children who have a Taiwanese and a Chinese parent from returning from across the Strait, a parents’ group said yesterday.
A Taiwanese businessman surnamed Wang (王) said that his wife, who is Chinese, and child have residency in Taiwan, but the child was not permitted to return in January from a visit to relatives in China.
His child is supposed to enroll in an elementary school next month, but has not yet been allowed to return, which is very unfair, Wang said.
Photo: CNA
A Chinese woman surnamed Chen (陳) who is married to a Taiwanese said that her child arrived in Taiwan nearly 10 years ago and is eligible to get a national identification card this year.
However, they were stranded in China on a trip to attend a grandfather’s funeral in early January, Chen said.
Children under 12 years old with Taiwanese and Chinese parents can apply for a national identification card at any time. Those older than 12 can apply for residency and are eligible for the National Health Insurance, and can apply for a national identification card after they have lived in Taiwan for at least 183 days a year for two consecutive years.
Children born to a Chinese immigrant in a marriage previous to one with a Taiwanese also face the two-year wait for a national identification card, but there is a quota for this category of applicant.
There are nearly 2,000 children with such backgrounds, although those aged two or under have been allowed to return to Taiwan.
Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) on Thursday said that the council understands parents’ concerns, but relaxing entry rules is a matter to be decided by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).
Meanwhile, Chen Ming-tong criticized the Ministry of Education after it on Wednesday announced relaxed entry rules for Chinese students that were rescinded later in the day.
The ministry should have submitted a proposal to a Cabinet-level meeting for deliberation, he said.
Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) yesterday said that its plan to loosen rules for Chinese students was based on risk management and interagency discussions, but added that it respects the council’s evaluation of the cross-strait situation.
Additional reporting by Cheng Wei-chi
