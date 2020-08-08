Ex-Japanese PM Mori to lead delegation to Taiwan

Former Japanese prime minister Yoshiro Mori is to lead a delegation to mourn late president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) at a memorial in Taipei, the Japan-Republic of China Diet Members’ Consultative Council said yesterday.

While members of the delegation would be tested for COVID-19 before departing Japan, they would be exempt from quarantine requirements, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said.

Japan is the first foreign country to send a delegation to a memorial at the Taipei Guest House for Lee, who passed away at age 97 in Taipei on Thursday last week.

Messages in Chinese and Japanese in remembrance of former president Lee Teng-hui are displayed on a wall at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: CNA

At the memorial, which was set up by the Presidential Office on Saturday last week, people can pay their respects to Lee through Aug. 16, while foreign dignitaries and others who are unable to visit Taiwan amid the COVID-19 pandemic can leave messages at the nation’s embassies and overseas representative offices.

Council Chairman Keiji Furuya told a news conference in Tokyo that the delegation, which would depart Japan tomorrow, would be led by Mori and include six other councilors from across Japan’s political parties.

In addition to paying their respects to Lee, the delegation plans to meet with the former president’s family and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) during their one-day visit, Furuya said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs later yesterday confirmed and welcomed the visit.

As a longtime friend of Taiwan, Mori during his time as Japanese prime minister, helped arrange a visit to Japan by Lee and visited Taiwan several times after he left office in 2001, the ministry said in a news release.

The delegation demonstrates Japan’s adamant support for Taiwan and the close ties between the two nations, it said.

The visitors are required to undergo polymerase chain reaction tests for COVID-19 two days before departure, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.

While they would not be required to undergo further testing upon their arrival in Taiwan, those who have symptoms would be prevented from traveling with the delegation, said Chuang, who is a Central Epidemic Command Center spokesman.

The delegation would be transported by special vehicles to avoid contact with members of the public, he said.

Additional reporting by CNA