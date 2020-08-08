Aborigines who protested in Taipei last year would not have to pay fines from the Taipei City Government for setting up tents and displays near 228 Peace Memorial Park, the Taipei District Court said on Thursday.
The court said that despite breaching the Taipei City Park Management Ordinance (臺北市公園管理自治條例), the protest was protected by freedom of expression.
The protesters “did not damage the park’s public facilities and did not interfere with people’s movement in the area,” the court said.
Amid a sustained protest against policies regarding the status of traditional Aboriginal territories and related issues, police and park authorities attempted to remove the protesters’ belonging and issued fines totaling NT$7,200.
Officials cited Article 13 of the parks ordinance, which prohibits “setting up tables, chairs, boxes, cabinets or structures of any kind without permission” and “creating noise pollution that disturbs public tranquility.”
The fines were issued to Amis singer Panai Kusui and her husband, Nabu Husungan Istanda, as the couple headed the protests and had occupied the site almost continuously from 2017 until an eviction order in July last year.
Taipei officials said that they had received numerous complaints from the public alleging that protesters were cooking food and littering.
Police had negotiated with the protesters before the eviction order, officials said.
The protesters’ belongings had partly blocked an entrance to a station of the Taipei MRT metropolitan railway system, and eviction orders and fines were based on complaints over the use of public space, they said.
The protest was against guidelines announced in 2017 by Council of Indigenous Peoples regarding the restoration of land to Aboriginal communities.
Council of Indigenous Peoples Minister Icyang Parod said that 12 consultations had been held with more than 800 representatives of indigenous communities and public officials, regarding 8,000km2 of land to be returned to Aboriginals.
