The number of furloughed workers in the nation rose over the past week as activity in the manufacturing sector slowed due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Labor has said.
As the end of last month, 1,122 companies had unpaid leave programs, while a total of 27,058 workers had agreed to go on furlough, up by 1,877 from a week earlier, ministry data showed.
Among the companies that have furlough programs, 372 are manufacturers, 346 are retailers or wholesalers and 80 are in the service sector, the data showed.
The majority of employees on unpaid leave were in the manufacturing sector at 17,508, followed by the retail and wholesale industry with 4,891, and the transportation and warehousing sector at 1,595.
Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Deputy Director Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) said that the increase in furloughs can be attributed to slowing activity in the manufacturing sector, as overseas demand for Taiwan’s exports have been declining due to the pandemic.
Manufacturers of machine tools and textiles, as well as traders in the retail and wholesale sector, have been the hardest hit, Huang said, adding that the international transportation and travel industries have also been affected.
While the government’s Triple Stimulus Vouchers have helped boost local tourism, the industry’s long-term outlook remains uncertain, he added.
Most of the enterprises implementing furlough programs are small firms with workforces of fewer than 50 people, the ministry said, adding that the unpaid leave programs typically last for fewer than three months and involve employees taking five to eight days of unpaid leave per month.
The ministry updates furloughed worker data on a weekly basis. The numbers only include unpaid leave plans put in place by companies that are registered with the ministry.
