The Ministry of Culture said it would appeal a district court ruling ordering it to pay for additional design work undertaken by the architects of the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts.

The ministry told reporters that the decision was made on Tuesday after the Taipei District Court on July 10 ordered it to pay NT$128.88 million (US$4.37 million) to Dutch architect Francine Houben and the Taipei-based Archasia Design Group to cover the extra cost of requests for design changes to the center, which is also known as Weiwuying.

In 2007, Houben and Archasia signed a contract with the Weiwuying Preparatory Office to design and plan the center. In 2018, the contract was taken over by the ministry after the office was dissolved following Weiwuying’s inauguration that year.

An aerial view shows the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts on Aug. 23 last year. Photo: CNA

In the civil lawsuit, the plaintiffs said that on July 14, 2008, the preparatory office asked them to change their design of the main inner space.

The changes were so substantial that they were categorized as “significant alterations” in the contract, the plaintiffs said.

They sought NT$130 million from the ministry to cover the additional costs.

However, the ministry said that the alternations were made during the drafting stage of the design process.

“Only the draft was revised, not the design,” so the changes cannot be characterized as “significant alterations,” the ministry said.

Houben said that at the request of the Weiwuying Preparatory Office, she changed the design plan to swap the locations of a recital hall and an experimental theater.

The changes not only delayed construction, but also inflated the budget from NT$6.5 billion to NT$8.1 billion, Houben said, adding that as a result, the cost of the design work should also be recalculated.

The Taipei court said that Houben and Archasia won a claim for additional payment at the Supreme Court last year, which ruled that the ministry must pay the plaintiffs NT$20 million.

The Supreme Court said that the design alteration was “significant,” the Taipei court said, adding that it cannot make a judgement that contradicts the Supreme Court.

Construction of Weiwuying began in 2010 and was scheduled to be completed in 2014, but was delayed due to design changes and structural problems.

The world’s largest single-roof theater house was opened in 2018 on a 9.9 hectare site. It has 3.3 hectares of floorspace and cost NT$10.58 billion.