US Senator Cory Gardner on Wednesday called on the Office of the US Trade Representative to initiate discussions soon with Taiwan on a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement.
Gardner made the proposal in a letter to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer earlier in the day, a press release on his official Web site said.
In the letter, which was also published on the Web site, Gardner said that there is strong bipartisan support in the US Congress for the growing bilateral economic relationship between Taiwan and the US.
The US Senate in October last year unanimously passed the Taipei International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act, which calls on the US administration to “engage in bilateral trade negotiations with Taiwan, with the goal of entering into a free trade agreement that is of mutual economic benefit and that protects United States workers and benefits United States exporters,” the letter said.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), in a speech at the American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei in November last year, formally endorsed a US-Taiwan trade agreement, Gardner said in the letter, referring to Tsai’s statement that such a pact would improve engagement and set a precedent for a rules-based trade order in the Indo-Pacific region.
“Unfortunately, despite the most favorable environment for US-Taiwan bilateral ties in recent memory, there has been no substantive progress on bilateral trade negotiations,” Gardner wrote.
In 2018, Taiwan was the US’ 12th-largest trading partner in goods and services, with combined two-way exports of US$95.4 billion, he said.
Taiwan was the 15th-largest foreign investor in the US last year, while Taiwanese and US enterprises combined supported almost 100,000 jobs on both sides of the Pacific Ocean, Gardner said.
“I write to respectfully urge you to immediately initiate meaningful negotiations between the United States and Taiwan on a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement,” said Gardner, who coauthored the TAIPEI Act.
In December last year, 161 US representatives from across party lines wrote to Lighthizer, urging him to start negotiations with Taiwan on a trade agreement.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) yesterday thanked Gardner for reiterating his support for bilateral trade talks.
The ministry and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US would continue to strive for trade negotiations and for more support in the US Congress, Ou said.
The military is looking into countermeasures against the possible use of a “drone swarm” as part of a Chinese “decapitation strike” against Taiwan, a military official said on Saturday. The comments came after China’s Xinhua news agency reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday visited the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Aviation University, where he toured its drone experiment labs. According to the report, Xi instructed the university to put more effort into drone research as the technology is changing how war is conducted, and told the school to improve its production facilities related to drones and step
Proposed legislation in the US outlines three conditions in which Washington would be authorized to protect Taiwan were China to invade, a report said yesterday. US Representative Ted Yoho this month said he would introduce a Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act, which would authorize US military force if China were to invade Taiwan-controlled areas, including its outlying islands. According to a version of the bill obtained by the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the sister paper of the Taipei Times), the bill lists three conditions in which a US president would be authorized to use military force to protect Taiwan: If China uses military force
International students seeking to continue their tertiary education in Taiwan or transfer between universities are not required to leave the nation for a “visa run,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Foreign nationals who hold a visitor’s or resident visa for the purpose of studying Mandarin, academic exchanges, joining family or employment can apply within Taiwan for a student visa for degree programs, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement. International students with a valid student Alien Resident Certificate can also change schools at the tertiary level without leaving the country, Ou said. Her remarks followed a
Two new commuter trains are scheduled to be launched in January next year, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said yesterday. The acquisition of EMU-900 commuter train cars is part of the railway operator’s plan to replace 589 train cars that have been in operation for more than three decades. The agency has also placed orders to buy 600 intercity train cars. The first batch of 20 EMU-900 cars is to be delivered to the nation in September, although delivery might be delayed until October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said. The batch would be formed into two trains of 10