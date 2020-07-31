KMT links axed PTS platform to DPP strife

PTS PLAN: Apollo Chen said that he would ask nominees for the Public Television Service board to explain their media ties and commit to a media ownership vow

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Controversy over the Ministry of Culture’s now-canceled plan to commission Public Television Service (PTS) to develop an “international video platform” might be connected to infighting among senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said yesterday.

Although the ministry on Wednesday put the brakes on the plan, the controversy has not yet ended, KMT Culture and Communications Committee chairwoman Alicia Wang (王育敏) told a news conference at the party’s headquarters in Taipei.

“On the surface, what everyone sees is a controversy caused by the setting up of an international channel,” Wang said.

However, there might be an internal struggle among senior DPP officials over candidates for the position of PTS chairperson, she said.

Media reports of a file allegedly leaked from the Presidential Office this year showed that Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) preferred National Chung Cheng University professor of communications Hu Yuan-hui (胡元輝) at the helm of PTS, Wang said.

“Is it that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) prefers to have [General Association of Chinese Culture vice chairman] Chiang Chun-nan (江春男) as PTS chairman, but Premier Su prefers Hu Yuan-hui?” Wang asked.

The chairperson of PTS should not be appointed by the president or the premier, she said.

According to the Public Television Act (公共電視法), the chairperson of the PTS board of directors should be elected by the directors from among themselves, she said.

Wang called on Tsai to clarify the situation.

KMT Policy Committee deputy head Apollo Chen (陳學聖), who is a member of the PTS Directors and Supervisors Review Committee, also attended the news conference.

Chen said that he is to ask nominees for the board to explain their relationship with the media and make a commitment to get political parties, the government and the military out of media ownership.

A report by Storm Media Group yesterday said that Su was behind the ministry’s decision to withdraw commissioning the video platform and that his opinion on the matter differed from that of the Presidential Office.

Presidential Office spokesman Ting Yun-kung (丁允恭) said that the Storm Media report did not seek confirmation from the Presidential Office.

The Presidential Office respects the ministry’s decision regarding the “international digital communication plan,” Ting said, adding that there was no issue with a difference in attitudes between the Presidential Office and the Executive Yuan or the ministry.

Separately, the ministry clarified claims in some news reports that it would announce a list of recommended PTS directors and supervisors next week.

According to the act, PTS directors and supervisors are nominated by the Executive Yuan and submitted to the review committee, and appointed by the premier with the consent of more than three-fourths of the committee’s members.

Next week the ministry is to send a list of recommended candidates to the Executive Yuan, the ministry said.

With the approval of the Executive Yuan, the list is to be sent to the committee for review, it said.

The list of recommended candidates should be announced after the review committee has approved it, the ministry said.

Additional reporting by CNA