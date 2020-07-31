Controversy over the Ministry of Culture’s now-canceled plan to commission Public Television Service (PTS) to develop an “international video platform” might be connected to infighting among senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said yesterday.
Although the ministry on Wednesday put the brakes on the plan, the controversy has not yet ended, KMT Culture and Communications Committee chairwoman Alicia Wang (王育敏) told a news conference at the party’s headquarters in Taipei.
“On the surface, what everyone sees is a controversy caused by the setting up of an international channel,” Wang said.
However, there might be an internal struggle among senior DPP officials over candidates for the position of PTS chairperson, she said.
Media reports of a file allegedly leaked from the Presidential Office this year showed that Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) preferred National Chung Cheng University professor of communications Hu Yuan-hui (胡元輝) at the helm of PTS, Wang said.
“Is it that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) prefers to have [General Association of Chinese Culture vice chairman] Chiang Chun-nan (江春男) as PTS chairman, but Premier Su prefers Hu Yuan-hui?” Wang asked.
The chairperson of PTS should not be appointed by the president or the premier, she said.
According to the Public Television Act (公共電視法), the chairperson of the PTS board of directors should be elected by the directors from among themselves, she said.
Wang called on Tsai to clarify the situation.
KMT Policy Committee deputy head Apollo Chen (陳學聖), who is a member of the PTS Directors and Supervisors Review Committee, also attended the news conference.
Chen said that he is to ask nominees for the board to explain their relationship with the media and make a commitment to get political parties, the government and the military out of media ownership.
A report by Storm Media Group yesterday said that Su was behind the ministry’s decision to withdraw commissioning the video platform and that his opinion on the matter differed from that of the Presidential Office.
Presidential Office spokesman Ting Yun-kung (丁允恭) said that the Storm Media report did not seek confirmation from the Presidential Office.
The Presidential Office respects the ministry’s decision regarding the “international digital communication plan,” Ting said, adding that there was no issue with a difference in attitudes between the Presidential Office and the Executive Yuan or the ministry.
Separately, the ministry clarified claims in some news reports that it would announce a list of recommended PTS directors and supervisors next week.
According to the act, PTS directors and supervisors are nominated by the Executive Yuan and submitted to the review committee, and appointed by the premier with the consent of more than three-fourths of the committee’s members.
Next week the ministry is to send a list of recommended candidates to the Executive Yuan, the ministry said.
With the approval of the Executive Yuan, the list is to be sent to the committee for review, it said.
The list of recommended candidates should be announced after the review committee has approved it, the ministry said.
Additional reporting by CNA
The military is looking into countermeasures against the possible use of a “drone swarm” as part of a Chinese “decapitation strike” against Taiwan, a military official said on Saturday. The comments came after China’s Xinhua news agency reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday visited the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Aviation University, where he toured its drone experiment labs. According to the report, Xi instructed the university to put more effort into drone research as the technology is changing how war is conducted, and told the school to improve its production facilities related to drones and step
Proposed legislation in the US outlines three conditions in which Washington would be authorized to protect Taiwan were China to invade, a report said yesterday. US Representative Ted Yoho this month said he would introduce a Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act, which would authorize US military force if China were to invade Taiwan-controlled areas, including its outlying islands. According to a version of the bill obtained by the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the sister paper of the Taipei Times), the bill lists three conditions in which a US president would be authorized to use military force to protect Taiwan: If China uses military force
International students seeking to continue their tertiary education in Taiwan or transfer between universities are not required to leave the nation for a “visa run,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Foreign nationals who hold a visitor’s or resident visa for the purpose of studying Mandarin, academic exchanges, joining family or employment can apply within Taiwan for a student visa for degree programs, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement. International students with a valid student Alien Resident Certificate can also change schools at the tertiary level without leaving the country, Ou said. Her remarks followed a
Two new commuter trains are scheduled to be launched in January next year, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said yesterday. The acquisition of EMU-900 commuter train cars is part of the railway operator’s plan to replace 589 train cars that have been in operation for more than three decades. The agency has also placed orders to buy 600 intercity train cars. The first batch of 20 EMU-900 cars is to be delivered to the nation in September, although delivery might be delayed until October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said. The batch would be formed into two trains of 10