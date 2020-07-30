The Sports Administration came under fire yesterday over its handling of its stimulus voucher program, with critics and netizens describing it as a “non-event,” while others called on Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) to offer an explanation for the program.
The agency’s voucher program, which was open to Taiwanese and their foreign spouses, attracted 6.98 million entries during the registration period from Monday last week to Sunday, giving participants a 57 percent chance of winning, the agency said.
The vouchers, worth NT$500 (US$16.95) each, are valid from Saturday through the end of the year, and can be used at participating outlets to purchase sporting goods, tickets to athletic events and e-sports products, the agency said.
Photo: Lee Hsin-fang, Taipei Times
On Tuesday, the agency invited four athletes from Taiwan’s 2021 Olympic delegation — shooter Lu Shao-chuan (呂紹全), table tennis player Cheng I-ching (鄭怡靜), boxer Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴) and swimmer Wang Kuan-hung (王冠閎) — to help select the winning entries at the live drawing.
Each athlete threw two darts at a revolving board numbered 01 to 20.
The resulting 16-digit sequence was then plugged into a computer algorithm to randomly generate the winning numbers based on participants’ national identification card numbers to select 4 million winning entries.
Winners were notified by a text message or e-mail before 10am yesterday, the agency said.
Winners whose ID number ends on an even digit can claim their voucher online today, while those whose number ends on an odd digit can do so tomorrow, it said.
The NT$2 billion program is intended to boost the nation’s athletic sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but critics said that it was a “non-event” arranged to use up funding.
Inviting four people to throw darts to generate a set of random numbers to be fed into a program that would randomly generate the numbers was a waste of time, they said.
The event did not live up to its purpose, and the odds of winning were too long, they said.
“Having a 70 percent chance of being drawn if the last number of your national ID is 8 does not guarantee a win, as there is still a 30 percent chance it would not be drawn,” one netizen said.
Tang said that the Sports Administration should clarify how the vouchers were distributed.
An Executive Yuan official said on condition of anonymity that voucher programs outside the Triple Stimulus Voucher program use funds distributed to each government agency and therefore cannot be distributed to everyone.
It would be difficult for these agencies to ramp up the budget for their voucher program, as that would eat into their funding for other projects, the official said.
