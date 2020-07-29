Minister honors outgoing Swedish representative

Staff writer, with CNA





Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Monday presented the Order of Brilliant Star with Violet Grand Cordon to outgoing Swedish Representative Sven Hakan Oskar Jevrell in honor of his efforts and contributions to promoting bilateral relations between the two nations.

Praising Jevrell as a “real friend” of Taiwan, Wu conferred the medal on Jevrell on behalf of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at a ceremony in Taipei, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement said.

Jevrell has promoted bilateral exchanges between Taiwan and Sweden during his two-year tenure, Wu said, adding that he has achieved much, including helping Sweden become the first European nation to join the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF) set up by Taiwan, the US and Japan to work with like-minded partners to facilitate international cooperation and to support Taiwan’s international participation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu, right, awards outgoing Swedish Representative Sven Hakan Oskar Jevrell with the Order of Brilliant Star with Violet Grand Cordon at a ceremony in Taipei on Monday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Based on the foundation laid by Jevrell, Taiwan-Sweden bilateral relations would continue to grow, Wu added.

Jevrell said he was extremely honored to receive the award and thanked Wu, the ministry, other government agencies and friends from all sectors of Taiwanese society for all the support and assistance they had given him during his tenure, the ministry’s statement said.

Cooperation between Taiwan and Sweden in business, trade, education, and science and technology has grown significantly since last year, Jevrell said, but what really links the two nations are common values such as freedom, democracy and human rights, the statement said.

Jevrell praised Taiwan as a model of democracy in Asia and said that Sweden would continue to collaborate with Taiwan to protect these universal values, and that he would be a friend of Taiwan forever, it said.

Jevrell previously served as Swedish ambassador to Singapore and Brunei, secretary of state at the Swedish Ministry of Defense and a political adviser at the office of the Swedish prime minister.

He has been representative to Taiwan since September 2018 and is set to leave his post next month and return to Sweden.