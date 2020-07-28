Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





MARITIME

Chinese ship capsizes

A Chinese gravel ship late on Sunday capsized off the Penghu Islands, leaving at least four crew members dead, the coast guard said yesterday. As of noon, the coast guard had rescued one crew member and found the bodies of four others, while another four were missing, it said. The coast guard immediately sent vessels to the scene of the incident after receiving a report at 7pm on Sunday that the Chinese ship with nine crew members on board had capsized 48 nautical miles (89km) southwest of Penghu’s Cimei Township (七美). Part of the search and rescue efforts were conducted with Chinese authorities, while China also deployed helicopters and 18 divers to help with the operation, the coast guard said.

NATURE

Sunset to align with streets

The sunset is to align with two streets in Taipei early next month, providing opportunities for photography enthusiasts to take pictures of the setting sun, the Central Weather Bureau said. The bureau said the first round of sunsets would be visible from Aug. 7 to 9 on Emei Street at its intersection with Xining S Road, weather permitting. On Aug. 7, it will occur from 6:02pm to 6:22pm and on each of the two subsequent days, it will take place two minutes and three minutes later. The next alignments are to occur from Aug. 10 to 12 and would be visible from Zhongxiao E and W roads, near the Xinsheng Expressway overhead bridge from 5:59pm to 6:19pm on Aug. 10, the bureau said. It would be visible two minutes and three minutes later on each of the two subsequent days. The best time to take photos of the sunset, weather permitting, is in the middle of the alignment period each day, the bureau added. The bureau cautioned people hoping to photograph the sunsets to protect their eyes.

ASTRONOMY

Meteor showers near peak

Stargazers have a good chance of seeing two meteor showers that are active until the middle of next month, one of which is the most prolific of the year, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said. The first is the Southern Delta Aquariid shower, which usually becomes active from about July 13 and is expected to peak tomorrow, the museum said. The Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak on Aug. 12, and the best time to watch it would be from 10pm to midnight, the museum said. The Perseid shower produces more than 100 meteors per hour from a radiant near the North Star, where the Perseid meteors hit the Earth’s atmosphere and burn up, it said. The meteor showers are streamed live on the museum’s YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/2Bzj8BL.

SOCIETY

Man hit by train dies

A man in his 80s was killed after being hit by a train at a level crossing in Taichung yesterday morning, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said. The accident occurred at 8:11am when a local Hsinchu-Changhua train hit the man at the crossing between Cingshuei (清水) and Shalu (沙鹿) stations. Paramedics arriving at the scene found the man in cardiac arrest and rushed him to Kuang Tien General Hospital in Shalu, the TRA said. However, he had no heartbeat and was not breathing when he arrived at the hospital, where efforts to resuscitate him failed, the hospital said. The TRA said the section of the railway reopened at 9:05am after police took over the case. Police have launched an investigation into the accident, it said.