MARITIME
Chinese ship capsizes
A Chinese gravel ship late on Sunday capsized off the Penghu Islands, leaving at least four crew members dead, the coast guard said yesterday. As of noon, the coast guard had rescued one crew member and found the bodies of four others, while another four were missing, it said. The coast guard immediately sent vessels to the scene of the incident after receiving a report at 7pm on Sunday that the Chinese ship with nine crew members on board had capsized 48 nautical miles (89km) southwest of Penghu’s Cimei Township (七美). Part of the search and rescue efforts were conducted with Chinese authorities, while China also deployed helicopters and 18 divers to help with the operation, the coast guard said.
NATURE
Sunset to align with streets
The sunset is to align with two streets in Taipei early next month, providing opportunities for photography enthusiasts to take pictures of the setting sun, the Central Weather Bureau said. The bureau said the first round of sunsets would be visible from Aug. 7 to 9 on Emei Street at its intersection with Xining S Road, weather permitting. On Aug. 7, it will occur from 6:02pm to 6:22pm and on each of the two subsequent days, it will take place two minutes and three minutes later. The next alignments are to occur from Aug. 10 to 12 and would be visible from Zhongxiao E and W roads, near the Xinsheng Expressway overhead bridge from 5:59pm to 6:19pm on Aug. 10, the bureau said. It would be visible two minutes and three minutes later on each of the two subsequent days. The best time to take photos of the sunset, weather permitting, is in the middle of the alignment period each day, the bureau added. The bureau cautioned people hoping to photograph the sunsets to protect their eyes.
ASTRONOMY
Meteor showers near peak
Stargazers have a good chance of seeing two meteor showers that are active until the middle of next month, one of which is the most prolific of the year, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said. The first is the Southern Delta Aquariid shower, which usually becomes active from about July 13 and is expected to peak tomorrow, the museum said. The Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak on Aug. 12, and the best time to watch it would be from 10pm to midnight, the museum said. The Perseid shower produces more than 100 meteors per hour from a radiant near the North Star, where the Perseid meteors hit the Earth’s atmosphere and burn up, it said. The meteor showers are streamed live on the museum’s YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/2Bzj8BL.
SOCIETY
Man hit by train dies
A man in his 80s was killed after being hit by a train at a level crossing in Taichung yesterday morning, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said. The accident occurred at 8:11am when a local Hsinchu-Changhua train hit the man at the crossing between Cingshuei (清水) and Shalu (沙鹿) stations. Paramedics arriving at the scene found the man in cardiac arrest and rushed him to Kuang Tien General Hospital in Shalu, the TRA said. However, he had no heartbeat and was not breathing when he arrived at the hospital, where efforts to resuscitate him failed, the hospital said. The TRA said the section of the railway reopened at 9:05am after police took over the case. Police have launched an investigation into the accident, it said.
The military is looking into countermeasures against the possible use of a “drone swarm” as part of a Chinese “decapitation strike” against Taiwan, a military official said on Saturday. The comments came after China’s Xinhua news agency reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday visited the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Aviation University, where he toured its drone experiment labs. According to the report, Xi instructed the university to put more effort into drone research as the technology is changing how war is conducted, and told the school to improve its production facilities related to drones and step
CORONAVIRUS CONCERN: Officers wore protective gowns and masks while apprehending the man, and a cleaning firm was to disinfect their office A 27-year-old American man, surnamed Feng (馮), was early on Wednesday morning arrested upon arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for possessing nearly 6kg of cannabis products as he sought entry to the nation as a businessman. While the government has not yet lifted the ban on the entry of foreign nationals, it has loosened travel restrictions for short-term business visitors, overseas students who are graduating this semester and visitors seeking medical treatment. Feng entered Taiwan on a 90-day business visa that he obtained from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago. He had also entered the nation on Jan. 17 to
FINISHING SCHOOL: Effective immediately, overseas students from all countries, including China, who are graduating this semester can apply to enter Taiwan Foreign nationals can start visiting Taiwan for medical treatment from Saturday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it also loosened travel restrictions on overseas students. Although Taiwan has recorded a number of imported COVID-19 cases over the past few months, as of yesterday, it had not reported any new local case for 101 days, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a regular news briefing in Taipei. The total number of confirmed cases remained at 455, with seven fatalities, while only eight people are still hospitalized for treatment, he said. However,
DERAILED: The owners of 121 of the homes set to be demolished had originally refused to move, but after negotiations and forced demolitions, only one remains The Railway Bureau yesterday decided to delay the demolition of a property as part of the Tainan City Government’s railway relocation project after the owner locked himself inside. The decision was made after protesters and homeowner Chen Chih-hsiao (陳致曉) locked themselves into the property, which was scheduled to be demolished as part of project to move city’s railway lines underground, the bureau’s central office said. The bureau said that it wanted to avoid a heated conflict that could result in injuries. Despite arranging for police to be stationed at the site from 6am and moving machinery to Tainan’s East District (東區), the office