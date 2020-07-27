Tsai awards medals to two marines posthumously

Staff writer, with CNA





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday awarded the Medal of the Marine Corps posthumously to two members of the navy who died during a military exercise this month.

At a memorial service for Gunnery Sergeant Chen Chih-jung (陳志榮) and Corporal Tsai Po-yu (蔡博宇) at the Republic of China Naval Academy in Kaohsiung, the president presented the medals and citations of honor to their fathers.

The two members of the Marine Corps were laid to rest with full military honors, their coffins draped with the Republic of China flag.

President Tsai Ing-wen, right, presents a posthumous citation of honor for Corporal Tsai Po-yu to his father during a memorial service in Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo: CNA

After the service, the president offered condolences to the families of the two soldiers, who lost their lives when their inflatable boat capsized during a landing drill off Taoziyuan (桃子園) beach in Kaohsiung on July 3.

Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) and American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen also attended the service.

On the AIT’s Facebook page, Christensen paid tribute to the two soldiers, writing that they had died in the service of their homeland.

“They epitomized the ideals of Taiwan’s armed forces: selflessness, bravery and a deep commitment to defend their homeland, even at the ultimate cost,” Christensen wrote.

Another marine who was on the boat, Sergeant Amale Dwkado, remains unconscious in hospital.