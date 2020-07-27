FEATURE: Doctor helps hometown through coffee

GIVING BACK: Tai Feng-chiu planted the first coffee tree in Branaw Community in 2015 and last year obtained funding to establish a 12-hectare organic coffee center

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





Tai Feng-chiu (戴豐秋), a physician from Hualien County’s Branaw Community (重光部落), is urging village residents to move away from habitual consumption of alcohol and grow coffee trees.

Tai, who runs a clinic in Rueisuei Township (瑞穗), said that the Aboriginal community’s name means “fertile land,” and that in its early days, residents planted ginger and bird’s nest fern, among other crops, which slowly gave way to betel nut orchards as residents moved away.

Many of them have become doctors, which Tai attributed to a lack of outside temptation in the simple community.

Doctor and coffee enthusiast Tai Feng-chiu holds a cup of coffee in Hualien County’s Branaw Community on June 16. Photo: CNA

“We lived as a family, with the local church serving as a unifying force,” he said.

Tai said that his father, the church pastor, was often away preaching and would only return home once a week, leaving him and his brothers and sisters to fend for themselves.

If they ran out of food, they could always trade wood or wild animals, or help their neighbors with chores for a meal, he said.

Most of the children in Branaw received aid from World Vision Taiwan and were grateful for everything the volunteers did for them, taking them on trips, providing scholarships and teaching them how to write postcards, he said.

Tai said his childhood had greatly affected his decision to become a physician, adding that he has never stopped thinking of how he can contribute to the village.

After graduating from Kaohsiung Medical University, Tai worked in Penghu and Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼), as well as Hualien City, before returning to establish his clinic in Branaw.

“Time really changes people. In my youth, I wanted to go everywhere, but now, I just want to go back to the village in the mountains,” Tai said.

However, Tai said he worried for his community, where many people cannot bear to part with their glasses of alcohol.

“There are always those who come to the clinic and are unable to pay, or those who are unable to use their National Health Insurance card because they did not pay their premiums. If these people were in such a situation because they lacked the will to make a better future for themselves, I would always tell them that they cannot owe people money forever, and they need to earn money if only to restore confidence in themselves and find self-respect,” he said.

Tai remembered a trip he made to Taiwan proper when working on Orchid Island.

“I was using my days off to attend a course somewhere, and at the high-speed rail platform, I saw how each person had a cup of coffee in their hands,” Tai said.

“That sight made me wish that one day, no one would say that Branaw was home to only poor people, but would instead praise it for being a thriving agricultural town; that one day, people in the community would trade their glasses of alcohol for mugs of coffee,” he said.

Since then, Tai has researched the benefits of drinking coffee and how to plant the crop.

Despite the difficulties he encountered in the first two years of the endeavor, Tai said he in 2015 planted the first coffee tree in Branaw.

Tai also created a production and sales course for coffee grown in Hsiulin Township (秀林), and said he has seen about 17 hectares of coffee planted since 2015.

With help from the Agriculture and Food Agency last year, the community obtained funding to build a 12-hectare organic coffee center, he said, adding that the coffee industry in the area would help stimulate Branaw’s economy, as well as provide an incentive for young people to return.

Coffee grown in Branaw won first place at the 2018 county coffee competition.

Tai said that on the clinic’s off days, he works in the coffee orchards.

“This is my way of thanking those who had helped me and I hope the coffee can help Branaw grow,” he said.