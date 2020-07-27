A Taoyuan police officer’s proposal that the government implement sign language as an early intervention program for children with a hearing impairment has garnered sufficient backing to prompt an official response.
Kuo Tzu-ming’s (郭子鳴) proposal on the Public Policy Participation Network Platform, which allows members of the public to present policy proposals, had garnered 5,000 signatures as of Tuesday last week after being launched last month. A government agency must respond within two months to petitions that cross the 5,000 signature threshold within 60 days of their launch.
Kuo, based at Jhongli Police Precinct, has a five-year-old daughter with a hearing impairment.
It is too late for children with a hearing impairment to begin learning sign language at elementary school, which leads to learning difficulties and causes them to miss the “golden window” for learning in their early years, he said, citing his experience.
His daughter was diagnosed with severe hearing impairment in both ears soon after birth, Kuo said.
She received “electronic ears” to aid her hearing, and was trained on hearing and speaking, but the results were limited, he said.
“Children with severe hearing impairment have no concept of what sounds and voices are. The electronic ears can detect sounds and transform them into electronic signals. However, they are like parrots imitating a human voice: They can mimic the sounds, but cannot comprehend what they mean. My attempts to communicate with my daughter kept hitting a wall, which was very frustrating,” Kuo said.
Kuo said he found that New Zealand and Hong Kong have been using education programs in which speech is complemented with sign language, enabling hearing-impaired children to gain a deeper understanding of class material and to carry on a conversation.
“I checked Taiwan’s medical community and our health services and medical treatment, and found that no one had thought of incorporating sign language into the early intervention program, so I put up the proposal in the hope that the government will listen to an ordinary citizen,” he said.
Kuo said he collected opinions and suggestions from hearing impaired people, sign language interpreters and experts, and made the proposal for the government to ensure that all hospitals and medical centers have early intervention programs that teach sign language for children with hearing impairment.
The program should receive government funding so that families with hearing impaired children can have more resources for language learning and teaching, he said.
Taiwanese Association for Sign Language Interpreters chairwoman Wei Ju-chun (魏如君) on Saturday said that “sign language provides the visual cues to help hearing impaired people to comprehend the meaning of words and sentences.”
“We would be glad to have sign language as part of an early intervention program. The Development of National Languages Act (國家語言發展法) stipulates that sign language is among Taiwan’s national languages, and therefore its learning and teaching should start at the infant stage,” Wei said.
For example, she said that the Chinese words for “dumpling” (水餃) and “sleep” (睡覺) are both pronounced as shuei jiao, using different tones, which most people can differentiate, but when the context is not clear, it can confuse hearing impaired people.
“Their auditory nerves have been damaged, and words might not be clearly distinguished even with the help of hearing aids and lip reading. With sign language, they can understand the words due to the visual cues. [Sign language] can enhance the comprehension of the words and sentences,” she added.
