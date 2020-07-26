Vietnamese migrant worker arrested over robberies

Staff Writer, with CNA





A Vietnamese migrant worker was arrested on Friday on suspicion of robbing three convenience stores in Taipei and New Taipei City, the police said yesterday.

The 21-year-old suspect was arrested at about 6:20pm after police located his residence in Keelung, and dispatched five teams to search for him, the New Taipei City Police Department’s Sijhih Precinct said.

Police suspected the robberies — at convenience stores in New Taipei City’s Sijhih (汐止) and Shulin (樹林) districts and Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) — were committed early on Friday by the same person, as the suspect in all three cases had a similar height and carried an identical backpack when he committed the crimes, despite wearing a mask to conceal his identity.

In the first robbery, at a convenience store in Sijhih, the suspect allegedly stole NT$9,900 in cash at knifepoint from a cashier at 12:58am on Friday.

He allegedly cut the right hand of the clerk, surnamed Chiang (江), before fleeing with the money, the police said, adding that Chiang was fine after being treated at a nearby hospital.

At about 1:45am, a convenience store in Taipei’s Xinyi District was robbed, and in that case, the suspect also allegedly injured a clerk with a knife and stole NT$10,000 in cash before fleeing.

In the third incident, Shulin Precinct reported that a person wearing a similar outfit as in the previous robberies attempted to hold up a store at 3:47am, but failed to steal any money, as a store worker, surnamed Shen (沈), fought back.