In the past few years, there has been an increase in the number of people aged 40 to 64 having a heart attack, Ministry of Health and Welfare data showed.
The incidence of heart attacks among people aged 55 to 59 increased the most over the past 10 years, the data showed.
In 2018, 16,000 people nationwide had a sudden heart attack, also known as an acute myocardial infarction, with the highest number in New Taipei City, it showed.
Photo: CNA
However, when calculating the number of incidents per 100,000 people, Keelung, Nantou County, Hualien County and Taitung County topped the chart, with more than 10 cases per 100,000 people, the data showed.
The Taiwan Society of Cardiology (TSOC) on Friday said that cardiovascular disease is the No. 2 cause of death in Taiwan, and acute myocardial infarction was one of the main reasons people with cardiovascular disease died.
When the blood flow is blocked in a coronary artery, the heart is unable to receive oxygen and nutrients, so the heart muscle withers, the society said, adding that if the flow is completely blocked, it is known as a ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI).
The earlier cardiologists detect a STEMI, the better a patient’s survival rate is, TSOC chairman Hwang Juey-jen (黃瑞仁) said.
Huang Wei-chun (黃偉春), head of the cerebrovascular disease division at Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital, referred to a recent case as an example.
A young gym fitness coach experienced sudden chest pains and rode his motorcycle to a nearby hospital, where he fell down at the entrance to the emergency ward, Huang said.
“Fortunately for him, the medical team was right there, and they saved the fitness coach’s life,” Huang said.
“About 30 percent of patients who have an acute myocardial infarction die on the way to the hospital. Some people want to go on their own, and not call an ambulance, but this may cost them their lives, as the critical time for administering treatment is very short,” he said.
TSOC officials are promoting the slogan: “When having chest pain, cold sweat, call an ambulance right away.”
If a person experiences sudden chest or heart pain, tightness in the chest, a feeling of nausea, panting and shortness of breath and has a cold sweat, they are likely having an acute myocardial infarction, Huang said, adding that it is best to call 119 immediately and ask for an ambulance.
