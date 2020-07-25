Virus gets in way of oral cancer screenings, HPA says

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) on Tuesday last week announced that 3,425 oral cancer deaths were reported last year, while oral cancer screenings have so far this year fallen 40 percent, saying that people who chew betel nut or smoke tobacco should get tested once every two years.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the number of oral cancer screenings conducted this year has declined, the agency said.

Oral cancer is one of the most common cancers found in young and middle-aged men in Taiwan, with incidence and mortality rates that rank fourth among the most common cancers in men, HPA Cancer Prevention and Control Division Director Lin Li-ju (林莉茹) said.

The HPA’s cancer registry data show that 7,048 men were diagnosed with oral cancer in 2017 — an average of 19 diagnoses per day — and that 70 percent were men aged 30 to 64 years old.

Studies show that people who chew betel nut or smoke, but do not get regular cancer screenings, have a 35 percent greater risk of dying and a 26 percent greater risk of being diagnosed with late stage (stage 3 or 4) cancer, Lin said.

If people observe signs of oral cancer — including ulcers or wounds in the mouth that do not heal in two weeks, or swelling, white patches, lumps, or thickening of the gums or the lining of the mouth — they should seek medical attention as soon as possible for early detection and treatment, she said.

To prevent oral cancer, “stop chewing betel nuts, smoking cigarettes or drinking alcoholic beverages” to prevent repeated damage to the oral mucosa, the soft lining of the mouth; “get regular screenings” to detect precancerous lesions or early-stage cancer; and “get early treatment” for the lesions with regular follow-ups, the agency said.

Each year, screenings detect about 3,600 cases of oral precancerous lesions and 1,300 cases of oral cancer, HPA statistics showed.

The agency urged people aged 30 or older who chew betel nut — including those who have quit — or smoke to take advantage of government-funded screenings.