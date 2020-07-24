The National Health Research Institutes (NHRI) on Wednesday said that it would spend NT$800 million (US$27.09 million) next year to build a 10,000-genome cancer database and would work with international pharmaceutical firms in promoting a precision medicine initiative.
The NHRI, affiliated with the Ministry of Health and Welfare, made the announcement at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with German chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant Merck to cooperate on the development of precision medicine.
At the signing ceremony in Taipei, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that his ministry has been working to establish a national precision healthcare system, in which patients’ genome data would be precisely analyzed, and the most effective medical treatments and drugs could be found with a minimal use of medical resources.
To that end, Chen said that the NHRI has signed technical MOUs with nine pharmaceutical companies in the hope that Taiwan’s biotech industry would take off.
Also speaking at the ceremony, NHRI president Liang Kung-yee (梁賡義) said that the precision medicine initiative would focus on the most common types of cancer in Taiwan.
Even patients with the same type of cancer might respond differently to the same treatment — possibly because of differing genome types, he said.
As part of the NHRI’s efforts to ride the trend, it would invest NT$800 million to create a 10,000-genome cancer database, Liang said.
Liang said he hopes that the genome project would motivate international biotech firms to invest in the research and development of new drugs in Taiwan.
