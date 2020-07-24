Arrival from the US caught with 6kg of cannabis in luggage

CORONAVIRUS CONCERN: Officers wore protective gowns and masks while apprehending the man, and a cleaning firm was to disinfect their office

By Cheng Ching-yi and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A 27-year-old American man, surnamed Feng (馮), was early on Wednesday morning arrested upon arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for possessing nearly 6kg of cannabis products as he sought entry to the nation as a businessman.

While the government has not yet lifted the ban on the entry of foreign nationals, it has loosened travel restrictions for short-term business visitors, overseas students who are graduating this semester and visitors seeking medical treatment.

Feng entered Taiwan on a 90-day business visa that he obtained from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago.

He had also entered the nation on Jan. 17 to allegedly visit relatives, before leaving on March 12.

After being tipped off, police officers from Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) said that they arriveed at the airport at 5am on Wednesday with a warrant to arrest Feng.

The officers said that they found 11 bags of cannabis weighing 5.6kg, 17 cans of cannabis balm weighing 1kg and cannabis e-cigarette oil in his luggage.

They quoted Feng as saying that the products were for personal use, not commercial sale, and that “they are not illegal abroad.”

After arriving from the US, Feng had planned to self-isolate at a facility arranged by his employer in Taipei’s Xindian District (新店), but he was instead transferred to an isolation room at the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office to await further questioning, the officers said.

To avoid potentially contracting COVID-19, the officers said that they wore protective gowns and masks while apprehending Feng at the airport, adding that a cleaning company had been hired to disinfect the police department.