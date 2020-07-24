A 27-year-old American man, surnamed Feng (馮), was early on Wednesday morning arrested upon arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for possessing nearly 6kg of cannabis products as he sought entry to the nation as a businessman.
While the government has not yet lifted the ban on the entry of foreign nationals, it has loosened travel restrictions for short-term business visitors, overseas students who are graduating this semester and visitors seeking medical treatment.
Feng entered Taiwan on a 90-day business visa that he obtained from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago.
He had also entered the nation on Jan. 17 to allegedly visit relatives, before leaving on March 12.
After being tipped off, police officers from Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) said that they arriveed at the airport at 5am on Wednesday with a warrant to arrest Feng.
The officers said that they found 11 bags of cannabis weighing 5.6kg, 17 cans of cannabis balm weighing 1kg and cannabis e-cigarette oil in his luggage.
They quoted Feng as saying that the products were for personal use, not commercial sale, and that “they are not illegal abroad.”
After arriving from the US, Feng had planned to self-isolate at a facility arranged by his employer in Taipei’s Xindian District (新店), but he was instead transferred to an isolation room at the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office to await further questioning, the officers said.
To avoid potentially contracting COVID-19, the officers said that they wore protective gowns and masks while apprehending Feng at the airport, adding that a cleaning company had been hired to disinfect the police department.
FINISHING SCHOOL: Effective immediately, overseas students from all countries, including China, who are graduating this semester can apply to enter Taiwan Foreign nationals can start visiting Taiwan for medical treatment from Saturday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it also loosened travel restrictions on overseas students. Although Taiwan has recorded a number of imported COVID-19 cases over the past few months, as of yesterday, it had not reported any new local case for 101 days, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a regular news briefing in Taipei. The total number of confirmed cases remained at 455, with seven fatalities, while only eight people are still hospitalized for treatment, he said. However,
TOO MUCH TOURISM: Daily passenger traffic at Penghu Airport set a record on Sunday, while locals complained of low water pressure and a shortage of rental vehicles With the nation’s borders remaining virtually closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and amid an increasing number of local travelers, passenger traffic at Penghu Airport in the outlying Penghu County hit 16,686 on Sunday, a 40 percent spike from a year earlier, airport statistics showed. It was also the highest number of passengers served in a single day since the airport opened 43 years ago, the data showed. Local environmental groups have said that the surge in tourists has exceeded the island’s estimated environmental carrying capacity of 15,000 people. Prior to the launch of the second phase of domestic “disease prevention tours” on
HEALTH RISK? One marine biologist at NTOU said that the low decomposability of plastic garbage makes it a condensed carrier of organic pollutants and pathogens Microplastic debris is ubiquitous in the sand in beaches in Pingtung County’s Kenting (墾丁) area, and could become a transmission channel for bacteria, marine biologists have warned. The microplastics found in Kenting sand have an average density of 200 microplastic particles per kilogram, National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium deputy director Chen Te-hao (陳德豪) told reporters on Thursday, citing surveys conducted by the museum. The microplastics might become new channels for the transmission of pathogenic bacteria and antibody-resistant bacteria, he said. Examining feces samples of fish and sea turtles, researchers have found that 95 percent of fish have an average of up
FAKE NEWS SLAMMED: The CECC has filed a complaint with police over a local news outlet’s report that the man had roamed around Taoyuan airport after he arrived A Taiwanese expatriate working in Hong Kong who returned to Taiwan on Friday became the nation’s 455th COVID-19 case yesterday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. The man, who is in his 40s, had last been in Taiwan in April, before returning to Hong Kong, where he has worked since 2018, and he flew home to visit a sick family member, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said. Chuang, who doubles as the CECC spokesman, said the man reported having a dry cough and sore throat on Wednesday, but did not seek medical attention before leaving