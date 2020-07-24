Military and aerospace fans seeking to visit old battlefields and military facilities in Tainan now have some help in the form of a free military history map published this week by the Tainan Bureau of Tourism.
The map includes an introduction to battles in 1661 between Dutch colonialists and the forces of Ming Dynasty warlord Cheng Cheng-kung (鄭成功), also known as Koxinga, the bureau said.
Fort Zealandia, now known as Anping Old Fort (安平古堡), Fort Provintia — Chikan Tower (赤崁樓) — and Fort Utrecht, which no longer exists, were key sites, it said.
During the Qing Dynasty, Tainan became Taiwan’s capital, and several defensive walls and gates were built around the city, the bureau said.
Duiyue Gate (兌悅門), in the west of the city, is one of the few that remain, and it is now a national historic site, it said.
Surviving military facilities built during the Japanese colonial era include a bomb shelter in Rende District (仁德) and a military hospital that now houses National Cheng Kung University’s Taiwanese literature department, the bureau said.
The map also includes the Tapani Incident (噍吧哖事件) Memorial Park.
The 1915 incident, led by Yu Ching-fang (余清芳) and others, was one of the biggest armed uprisings by Han Chinese and Aborigines against Japanese rule.
The Japanese sentenced 800 rebels to death and arrested nearly 2,000 followers.
Afterward, the Japanese army carried out massacres in Yujing and the surrounding areas to put down the rebellion.
The Tainan City Government converted an old sugar plant site in Yujing District (玉井) into to a memorial park to commemorate the incident, the bureau said.
The Navy Destroyer Museum (德陽艦園區) is now displaying a Grumman S-2 tracker, a marine patrol aircraft, as well as a M3 Stuart tank and a 75 mm Howitzer Motor Carriage M8 tank.
“Throughout the ages, wars inevitably occurred whenever there were transitions of political power. We have identified these military historic sites and put them on a map to help visitors understand Tainan from the perspective of national defense, and how it played a strategic role in different eras,” the bureau said.
The map is printed in Mandarin, English and Japanese, and is available at visitor information centers in Tainan or can be downloaded from the bureau’s Web site at twtainan.net.
