Three cities show interest in sister ties with Oxford

Staff writer, with CNA





Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan have expressed an interest in establishing sister-city ties with Oxford after the Oxford City Council on Monday passed a motion to establish a twinning agreement with a Taiwanese city.

The Taichung City Government on Tuesday said that it would seek assistance from The Taipei Representative Office in the UK and from the British Office Taipei to help establish ties with Oxford.

The city Secretariat said that Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) has forged good relations with many sectors in the UK and visited the country last year to push for closer ties.

Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) said he would love to see Hsinchu and Oxford establish sister-city ties, and he felt that it would be a good match, because Oxford is a college town and Hsinchu is home to five universities.

Yen Ta-jen (嚴大任), vice president for global affairs at National Tsing Hua University in Hsinchu, said that as the city seeks sister city ties with Oxford, his university would seek a sister-university ties with Oxford University.

National Chiao Tung University in Hsinchu also expressed the hope of setting up academic exchanges with more top colleges in the UK.

It has signed cooperation agreements with several British universities, including King’s College London, the University of Leeds, the University of Southampton and Swansea University.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-cher (黃偉哲) said that Tainan is rich in history, as is Oxford, and he would have the Tainan Department of Information and International Relations push for sister-city ties.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it is willing to help any Taiwanese city that wants to establish sister-city relations with Oxford.

The Oxford City Council passed the motion in a 42-1, with two abstentions.

It asks the Cabinet of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “explore the possibility of negotiating a twinning agreement with an appropriate municipality on the island of Taiwan.”