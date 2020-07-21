Egg whites top list of most common food allergens

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The three most common types of food allergens in Taiwan are egg whites, egg yolks and peanuts, the Lianan Wellness Center medical clinic said.

An analysis of allergen tests taken by more than 1,000 clients at the clinic last year found that the top 10 types of chronic food allergens were, in descending order, egg whites, egg yolks, peanuts, honey, cashew nuts, soybeans, wheat, milk, eel and mung beans, center superintendent Cheng Nai-yuan (鄭乃源) said late last month.

The top 10 allergens were slightly different between adult men, adult women, and teenagers and children aged one to 17, with the top three common food allergens being egg yolks, peanuts and egg whites for adult men; egg whites, honey and peanuts for adult women; and wheat, eel and egg yolks for teenagers and children, he said.

However, chronic food allergies can also change over the years, as he has personally experienced, Cheng said.

People who have taken an allergen test should avoid food allergens that caused a severe allergic reaction for at least six months and those that caused a medium reaction for at least three months, he said, adding that they can sometimes try eating a small amount afterward to test if they still have an allergic reaction.

Chronic food allergens usually do not produce immediate symptoms, unlike acute allergic reactions to food, which can trigger symptoms about five to 30 minutes after exposure, and are sometimes life-threatening, Cheng said.

In addition to avoiding allergens, Cheng said people should ensure that their meals have variety, including food that contains fiber, such as fruit and vegetables.

People should also take digestive enzymes, vitamins, omega-3 oils, glutamine or probiotic supplements if recommended by a healthcare specialist, and undergo a colonoscopy regularly, to maintain a healthy gastrointestinal system, he said.

For example, a 37-year-old office worker surnamed Wang (王) often ate out for all three meals a day, and preferred eating bread, noodles and egg products, sometimes fried or barbecued food, but hardly ate fruit or vegetables, Cheng said.

About 10 years ago, Wang developed psoriasis, a skin disease that causes raised, red, scaly patches, and began having frequent diarrhea, Cheng said, adding that after seeking treatment for several years, Wang finally took an allergen test and discovered that he was chronically allergic to 35 types of food.

Wang’s symptoms improved significantly after he was advised to avoid a few types of food to which he has severe and moderate reactions, and take omega-3 and a probiotic supplement, Cheng said, adding that he also learned about nutrition from a nutritionist.

Gastrointestinal disorders can be caused by long-term consumption of chronic food allergens, which can damage the intestinal mucosa, he added.